Dry skies and heat on Tuesday ahead of an unsettled mid-week pattern change

Tonight’s Forecast:

As a slow moving line of storms continues to move off of the mountains this evening, rain is likely at times in Colorado Springs and the Pikes Peak Region, with the rain clearing out by sunset. A chance for rain in the southeastern Plains will be possible until late this evening, with clearing skies region-wide after midnight. Storms this evening will be capable of heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, small hail and gusty winds.

Lows tonight will cool down to the 40s and 50s in the mountain valleys, with 50s and 60s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 93. After some nasty Monday night storms in the Pikes Peak Region, heat will become the bigger story on Tuesday as any threat of rain should retreat back west into the mountains. Current record high on Tuesday: 97 (1925).

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 100. After warming into the 90s on Monday, highs will warm into the lower triple digits on Tuesday, which is expected to come very close to the current record high of 103, set in 1999.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 97. Rain chances will lower to around 10-20% on Tuesday as showers will mainly favor the mountains after this evening. With less rain in the forecast, it will be hot, with our highs in the middle to upper 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 52; High: 83. Warming up on Tuesday, with fewer storms expected compared to today. Rain chances will increase significantly in the area from Wednesday into Thursday as another cold front arrives.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Showers and thunderstorms Monday evening will give way to a calmer and hotter day on Tuesday, with highs topping out in the upper 80s to lower 90s.

Plains forecast: Low: 90s/100s; High: 20s. The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms will come to an end tonight around sunset, with ongoing rain showers possible through midnight. We'll see a small break from the rain on Tuesday as highs soar into the 90s and 100s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Sunshine early will give way a partly cloudy and hot summer day on Tuesday, with highs across the region topping out in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Warm, with fewer storms compared to today as rain chances in the afternoon drop to around 30% in the Wet Mountains and Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier weather will return on Tuesday, allowing for highs to soar into the 90s and 100s on the Plains. Some areas could threaten records even, such as Colorado Springs and Pueblo. A cold front by midday Wednesday will lead to more numerous showers and storms during the middle of the week and cooling highs for Southern Colorado. Temperatuers will be coolest on Thursday, only warming into the 70s in Colorado Springs and Woodland Park.

Highs will return to near to slightly above average from this Friday into the upcoming weekend. After fewer storms on Friday, an uptick in monsoon moisture this weekend will bring us daily chances for afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.