Dry on Sunday as our Southern Colorado weather warms

Tonight's Forecast:

High pressure will provide areas east of the mountains with a fairly quiet, but chilly forecast tonight. Lows will drop down to the 20s and 30s across the Plains, with some cooler single digits and 10s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 26; High: 64. Chilly temperatures early Sunday will give way to a near perfect afternoon as highs look to top out in the middle 60s.

PUEBLO: Low: 27; High: 71. Westerly breezes will help to bring us a big boost in temperatures on Sunday, with lower 70s and sunshine on tap for the afternoon.

CANON CITY: Low: 31; High: 68. Sunshine will prevail across Fremont County on Sunday, and along with the sunshine will come above average highs.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 20; High: 54. Sunday morning will start out cold, but by the afternoon, we'll see blue skies and mild daytime highs.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s. After last week's snowy weather, more great weather can be expected on Sunday across northern El Paso County as spring-like temperatures and sunshine will prevail across the area.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s. Chilly morning lows will give way to a sunny and warm afternoon, with temperatures on the Plains climbing into the 60s and 70s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s; High: 60s. Sunday's forecast will be even better than today. Highs will warm into the 60s thanks to plenty of sunshine and light westerly winds.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Dry in the mountains on Sunday as we'll find ourselves in a dry stretch of days before more snow moves in early next week.

Extended Outlook:

The weekend warm-up will continue into Monday before a big case of weather whiplash brings us back to reality. Highs Monday will warm into the 60s and 70s. Tuesday's highs will be around 30 to 40 degrees colder after a cold front drops into Southern Colorado Monday evening. Not only will Tuesday be colder, but snow is expected to one more time this month before we put a ribbon on what has been a snowy month of March.

