Dry & mild on Tuesday, with a cooling trend late this week

Tonight's Forecast:

It's shaping up to be a quiet Monday evening across Southern Colorado, with light winds and just a few passing fair weather clouds. This should allow for a chillier night of temperatures as overnight lows cool down to the 20s and 30s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 31; High: 61. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday, with slightly above average highs for this time of the year.

PUEBLO: Low: 29; High: 65. Another good looking day on Tuesday, with dry skies and above average highs.

CANON CITY: Low: 34; High: 64. Mostly sunny and mild during the day, with mostly cloudy skies expected by Tuesday evening.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 27; High: 55. Increasing clouds and stronger breezes can be expected by the afternoon, with a very slight chance of a passing shower during the overnight hours.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. Sunny skies early will give way to increasing clouds and some stronger breezes by Tuesday afternoon, but no sign of any rain or snow.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s. A sunny start to the day will give way to a mild mix of sun and clouds by Tuesday afternoon, and dry skies throughout the Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s. Mild and comfortable temperatures on Tuesday, with dry skies, but a fair amount of mid and upper level cloudiness.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s. Snow in the mountains from late Tuesday into Thursday, and some beneficial moisture that unfortunately won't make a push into the I-25 corridor and the Plains this time around. Heaviest totals this week will be across the northern mountains.

Extended Outlook:

Snow will continue to pile up over the mountains on Wednesday, but for the Plains, we'll see most of that energy in the form of gusty winds. The wind combined with dry fuels and low relative humidity will mean the potential for mid-week Red Flag Warnings and high fire danger. Gusty lower elevation winds and higher elevation snows will continue through the end of the week before a warmer period of weather returns this weekend.

