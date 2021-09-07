Dry & hazy on Wednesday as the warmth continues

Tonight's Forecast:

After a smoky, hazy and hot afternoon in Southern Colorado, temperatures will remain on the mild side this evening before cooling down to the 50s and 60s outside of the mountains. With thicker smoke and haze expected through the overnight hours, an Air Quality Alert is currently in effect for the Pikes Peak Region until at least 9 am Wednesday.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 54; High: 89. Morning temperatures will be nice and cool before warming well into the upper 80s by the afternoon. Smoke and summer ozone levels will remain high across the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 53; High: 94. Wednesday's forecast will be a case of rinse and repeat as we'll see more of the same, meaning another hot and hazy afternoon for us.

CANON CITY: Low: 55; High: 91. Sauna hot again on Wednesday, and even though we'll warm into the lower 90s tomorrow, it'll be much hotter late this week.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 47; High: 80. Hazy sunshine and warmer than average highs across Teller County on Wednesday, with increasing clouds and moderate southwesterly breezes by the afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s. Warm and hazy on Wednesday, with southeasterly breezes expected to increase across the Palmer Divide by the afternoon.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Hazy, sunburn sunshine will bring another hot day to the Plains on Wednesday. Along with the heat, we'll see a breezy afternoon with sustained southerly winds of 10-20 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Very warm and breezy across the southern I-25 corridor once again on Wednesday, with the strongest gusts expected near the Raton Mesa.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Warm and hazy over the mountains, with more of a northerly component to the wind across the higher elevations by midday Wednesday. Some gusts could top 20-30 mph.

Extended Outlook:

Even though it's been hot already this week, it's about to get much hotter as we head towards Thursday and Friday. New daily records are likely in the Springs and Pueblo late this week, possibly continuing into Saturday. High pressure will begin to flatten over the weekend, offering some relief as highs cool through early next week. Precipitation however isn't likely to return to the lower elevations over the next seven days, but in and around Teller County, isolated afternoon thunderstorms may develop by early next week.

