Dry and windy this weekend at Colorado's ski resorts

KOAA
Colorado's statewide snowpack on February 22nd, 2024
Posted at 6:40 PM, Feb 22, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-22 20:40:25-05

After several snowy weekends in the high country, this weekend will be a bit different - with a mix of sun and clouds, and perhaps a flurry, but no big storms on the way in. Still, with between 1 and 2 feet of new snow in the last week in the central and northern mountains, snow pack levels are looking healthy right now. Statewide, we're at 96%. The only area below seasonal norms right now is the Upper Rio Grande at 87% of normal.

Colorado's statewide snowpack on February 22nd, 2024

Most of the storm activity in the past week has been along and north of I-70, which has resulted in better base depths at our northern resorts - Steamboat, Winter Park (etc), and a minor drop in the southern mountains. Since we're still in peak season on the slopes, these changes really haven't amounted to much in terms of what terrain is open and what you should expect. Most resorts have all, or almost all terrain open. At Breckenridge yesterday, I found conditions a bit icy - on the easy terrain - but decent powder on the harder stuff. With dry conditions this weekend, you'll likely encounter the same thing. An early start will give you a better experience.

Base depths are up in the northern mountains, slightly down in the southern mountains

If you've got backcountry plans, be careful. Avalanche risk is at a 3/5 (considerable) in the central and northern mountains, and a 2/5 (moderate) everywhere else. Colorado's snowpack is notorious for avalanches - you should keep to the southern mountains this weekend if you want to do something out of a resort, and even then, only if you've taken an avalanche course.

Avalanche risk is greatest in the central and northern mountains where we've seen the most new snow in the last 7 days

Otherwise, it'll be a windy weekend in the northern mountains. Saturday, only the northern Front Range sees the strong winds. On Sunday, stronger winds move into all zones, with very windy conditions Monday along with snow showers returning.

Temps warm in the high country from Friday to Monday, with the next storm system arriving on Monday and continuing Tuesday

Temperatures will warm as a ridge builds in, that's also why you get the strong winds.

