Dry and windy this weekend at Colorado's ski resorts

After several snowy weekends in the high country, this weekend will be a bit different - with a mix of sun and clouds, and perhaps a flurry, but no big storms on the way in. Still, with between 1 and 2 feet of new snow in the last week in the central and northern mountains, snow pack levels are looking healthy right now. Statewide, we're at 96%. The only area below seasonal norms right now is the Upper Rio Grande at 87% of normal.

KOAA Colorado's statewide snowpack on February 22nd, 2024

Most of the storm activity in the past week has been along and north of I-70, which has resulted in better base depths at our northern resorts - Steamboat, Winter Park (etc), and a minor drop in the southern mountains. Since we're still in peak season on the slopes, these changes really haven't amounted to much in terms of what terrain is open and what you should expect. Most resorts have all, or almost all terrain open. At Breckenridge yesterday, I found conditions a bit icy - on the easy terrain - but decent powder on the harder stuff. With dry conditions this weekend, you'll likely encounter the same thing. An early start will give you a better experience.

If you've got backcountry plans, be careful. Avalanche risk is at a 3/5 (considerable) in the central and northern mountains, and a 2/5 (moderate) everywhere else. Colorado's snowpack is notorious for avalanches - you should keep to the southern mountains this weekend if you want to do something out of a resort, and even then, only if you've taken an avalanche course.

Otherwise, it'll be a windy weekend in the northern mountains. Saturday, only the northern Front Range sees the strong winds. On Sunday, stronger winds move into all zones, with very windy conditions Monday along with snow showers returning.

Temperatures will warm as a ridge builds in, that's also why you get the strong winds.

