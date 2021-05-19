Dry and warmer weather late this week for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

After a couple of active days of weather, our forecast should head towards a drier direction over the next couple of days. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue for the next few hours this evening, with sunshine finally back in the forecast by Wednesday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 44; High: 69. We'll finally turn the corner on Wednesday as the storm system responsible for the wet weather moves away from Southern Colorado. Thunderstorms that form over the mountains could drift into the Pikes Peak Region by late afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 44; High: 74. Time to dry out on Wednesday, with a mix of sun and clouds returning to the forecast and only an isolated mention of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm.

CANON CITY: Low: 44; High: 72. Partly sunny in the morning, with stormy skies pretty likely by the afternoon. Thunderstorms in Fremont County on Wednesday could be on the strong side, with small hail and gusty winds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 36; High: 61. Dry skies and some sunshine early will give way to a quick-moving round of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s. You'll want a light jacket on Wednesday as we'll start out partly cloudy and chilly. The afternoon will be more mild than the past few days, with a few thunderstorms possible.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 70s. Partly cloudy and a good deal warmer on Wednesday as 70s return to the Plains. A few afternoon thunderstorms will be possible, with most expected to stay sub-severe.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s. We'll start to warm up on Wednesday as highs climb back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. Rain showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the afternoon, but should be fairly hit or miss.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Scattered snow showers will be possible until midnight before drying out during the overnight hours. Wednesday afternoon will be warmer, with isolated thunderstorms by early afternoon.

Extended Outlook:

Warming trend rolls right into Thursday. Highs across Southern Colorado will be downright nice by then, topping out in the 70s and 80s. It'll be a little cooler by Friday and Saturday, with increasing chances for some afternoon convection both Friday and Saturday afternoon. We'll dry back out by Sunday and should stay dry and seasonably warm through early next week.

