Dry and warmer Thursday with wildfire smoke visible, nice weekend ahead

Today’s Forecast:

A dry and quiet weather day lies ahead for Southern Colorado. Highs will run 10-15 degrees above average again for us, with high pressure and ridging firmly in place. Nearly wall to wall sunshine will fill our skies today. But, with wildfires burning, skies will be a bit hazy again this afternoon as that smoke disperses.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 77; Low: 42.

Sunny and dry, quite warm - highs 10-15 degrees above average.

Pueblo forecast: High: 82; Low: 40.

Sunny and dry, quite warm - highs 10-15 degrees above average. Smoke visible during parts of the afternoon from wildfires.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 42.

Sunny and dry, quite warm - highs 10-15 degrees above average.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 36.

Sunny and dry, comfortable, with a big swing between day and night temps.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s.

Sunny and dry, comfortable, with a big swing between day and night temps.

Plains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 40s.

Sunny and dry, quite warm - highs 10-15 degrees above average.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 75; Low: 47.

Sunny and dry, comfortable, with a big swing between day and night temps.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 40s.

Sunny and dry, comfortable, with a big swing between day and night temps.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another sunny day on Friday with high pressure still in place, before clouds increase Saturday and Sunday with a weak upper level disturbance moving through the area. Clouds increase Monday as moisture arrives from the tropics. Tuesday is a bit of a wild card right now - with moisture from a pacific hurricane approaching the area. How close it gets is still an open question, but it seems likely that parts of our area see some rain. A separate system arriving from the Pacific Northwest arrives later next week to usher in a longer lasting taste of fall.

