Dry and warm weather prevails on Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be chilly tonight, but it will be about 10 degrees above average for our overnight lows. The wind will be relatively calm with a light breeze in the mountains.

Friday fire danger:

RED FLAG WARNINGS will be in effect for the fourth day in a row in southern Colorado. They are in place from 11 am until 6 pm for the zones highlighted in red.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 34; High: 67;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. It will be mostly sunny and nearly 10 degrees above average on Friday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 31; High: 73;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. Wind will be out of the WNW at 8-12 mph, gusting to 25 mph. It will be almost 10 degrees above average and sunny.

Canon City forecast: Low: 39; High: 72;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. It will be sunny and dry with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 58;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. Friday will be mostly sunny and dry, with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 33; High: 65;

It will be mostly sunny and warm on Friday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph, gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s-30s; High: 60s-70s;

It will be mostly sunny on Friday with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. The wind will be breezy at times, from the NW at 5-10 mph, gusting 15-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 37/35; High: 69/74;

RED FLAG WARNING from 11 am until 6 pm. It will be dry, warm, and breezy on Friday. Wind will be out of the W at 5-15 mph, gusting 20-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: teens-30s; High: 50s-60s;

The mountain valleys will be mild and dry with sunshine on Friday. Wind will be gusty from the W at 10-25 mph with gusts 25-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The weekend remains mild, in the 50s to 70s. The sky will see increasing high cloud cover through the weekend, especially on Sunday. Winds will be light to breezy at times.

Next week, some changes are coming with a drop to the 40s to 60s on Monday. On Tuesday, there is a chance of rain showers in the plains and snow in the mountains in the afternoon and evening. The sky will clear on Wednesday.

____

