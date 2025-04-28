Dry and gusty on Monday, with high fire danger for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

After a near record breaking day of warmth of Sunday, highs today will be as much as 10-15 degrees cooler than yesterday. Highs will warm into the 50s and lower 60s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with 60s and 70s on the Plains.

Breezy conditions this morning will give way to 25-35 mph wind gusts this afternoon. The westerly wind will result in lowering humidity this afternoon, with a Red Flag Warning going back into effect starting at 11 am.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 35. After a high in the upper 70s on Sunday, temperatures this afternoon will be around 10-15 degrees cooler in the Pikes Peak Region, where a Red Flag Warning will remain in effect from 11 am until 8 pm.

Pueblo forecast: High: 75; Low: 37. Gusty, dry and warm on Monday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect for most of Pueblo County from 11 am until 8 pm.

Canon City forecast: High: 71; Low: 40. Mild and gusty on Monday, with sunshine early giving way to partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 57; Low: 28. Cooling temperatures and more wind can be expected this afternoon across Teller County, with peak gusts up around 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Gusty and cooler on Monday, with Red Flag Warning conditions not expected today in northern El Paso County. As a cold front arrives this evening around sunset, there will be around a 10% chance of a shower.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Sunshine and 70s, driven by gusty winds Monday afternoon. Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect from 11 am until 8 pm. As the wind dies down, it will be cold tonight as lows fall into the 30s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Windy again on Monday, and much like what we saw on Sunday, we are expecting a return to Red Flag Warnings from 11 am until 38 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. The work week will begin on a dry, mild and gusty note in the high country. Peak gusts this afternoon could top 40 mph in our state's southeastern mountains. While we'll be dry in the Wets and Sangres, some light snow showers will be possible today in the central and northern mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

