Dry and breezy on the Plains, with most of Tuesday's storms in the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

The first day of July will feature a return to near average highs across Southern Colorado, but a mixed bag of weather in terms of rain and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. In spite of some lingering subtropical moisture, high pressure over Colorado will help to prevent storms from reaching the Plains. Much like yesterday, most of the rain and thunderstorm activity that we see today will favor areas over and near the high country.

Today in Colorado Springs, our rain chances will only be around 10% as highs this afternoon rebound back into the middle 80s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 57. Dry skies this morning will give way to a breezy and warmer afternoon. If we do see any showers today in the Pikes Peak Region, they are likely to favor Teller County and the Palmer Divide.

Pueblo forecast: High: 91; Low: 58. After a brief cool down to the mid 80s on Monday, highs will rebound to the lower 90s today, with dry and breezy skies across Pueblo County.

Canon City forecast: High: 88; Low: 60. Mainly dry on Tuesday, with rain chances only around 20% this afternoon. The mountains and foothills surrounding town will see enhances chances for rain compared to Canon City, especially areas to our west.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 49. Much like yesterday, we'll continue to see areas of rain this afternoon, with the potential for a few stronger thunderstorms in Teller County. Rain should come to an end by 8 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. On Tuesday, we'll be trending drier, warmer and breezy, with afternoon gusts up around 25 mph. Storms that form in the mountains to our west will have a chance of reaching Monument Hill by late this afternoon, with storms dissipating pretty quickly this evening.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. Dry and breezy on the Plains on Tuesday, with a return to near average highs in the 80s and lower 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. On Tuesday and Wednesday, we're expecting a few drier days with a break from storms until late this week. Our high today will rebound to average.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Our state's higher terrain will be ground zero for most of the rain and thunderstorms that we see today. Storms in the mountains will be capable of heavy rainfall, small hail, frequent lightning and wind gusts to 50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

As we continue to dry out on Wednesday, high temperatures will warm up by another couple of degrees. Storms will continue to be possible in the mountains, with less of a chance for rain tomorrow in Teller County.

By Thursday, we'll see a slight increase in moisture, with rain chances late this week up around 30% in Colorado Springs. This could include the chance for a few quick passing showers on the 4th of July. For now, it does look like our best chances for rain on Friday will be during the afternoon hours, with clearing skies towards the evening.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.