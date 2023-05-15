Drier start to southern Colorado week, with a few afternoon showers possible

Today’s Forecast:

Patchy low clouds and fog this morning will give way to a partly to mostly cloudy day across Southern Colorado. Storms will develop by the early afternoon hours over the mountains, which is where I think most of today's action should stay.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 44. Similar temperatures to yesterday, with only an isolated late afternoon or evening rain shower possible, with the best chances for rain locally west of I-25.

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 47. A Goldilocks forecast today for the city of Pueblo, with partly cloudy skies and mild daytime highs in the lower 70s. A late afternoon thundershower will be possible in the city. However, better chances today will generally stay over the mountains.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 48. Dry skies this morning will give way to the potential for scattered showers across parts of Fremont County by the afternoon, with severe weather not expected for our Monday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 37. Showers and thunderstorms will be most pronounced west of the interstate today, which means that we could be looking at a fairly active afternoon of weather for Teller County on Monday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 40s. Morning clouds and fog will give way to a nice afternoon for the most part across the Palmer Divide. A few showers and thunderstorms will be possible by the late afternoon and evening hours, with gusty winds and lightning the main threats.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. A mild and dry start to the week for the Plains, with most of today's thunderstorm action expected to remain over and near the mountains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Partly sunny skies early will give way to increasing clouds and the potential for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s/40s. With the best chances for rain over the mountains today, it might be best to plan those outdoor activities early before storms start to fire off this afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

No big changes to our forecast on Tuesday as rain chances will remain highest over the mountains, with only an isolated shower possible for the Plains and I-25 corridor. Storms will begin to become more widespread by Wednesday, and by this time, we're also expecting the potential for a few to reach strong to severe status.

After a couple of warmer days, a cold front that arrives on Thursday will set the stage for another possible severe weather day, along with an increased chance of heavy rain. The threat for more heavy rain showers and cooler temperatures will continue on Friday before a gradual warming trend this weekend, with near average highs by Sunday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

