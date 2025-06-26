Drier skies late this week for Southern Colorado, with fewer chances for rain

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure building over western Colorado this afternoon will help to put an end to the stormy weather that we've seen the past few days. Most of the state will get to enjoy dry skies on Thursday and warmer, more seasonable temperatures. Highs in the Pikes Peak Region will warm into the 70s and 80s, with lower 90s in the warmer lower elevation areas this afternoon.

Keep an umbrella on hand if you live in Walsenburg or Trinidad as a few showers that form in the southeastern mountains today could impact your plans later this afternoon. We'll also see a slight chance of a shower today for the southeastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 83; Low: 56. After a couple of stormy afternoons, skies will be much calmer across the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday. Sunshine early will give way to partly cloudy skies this afternoon and only around a 10% chance of a quick passing shower.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 58. Today's high of 90 degrees will be our hottest day of the week so far, but nothing compared to the upper 90s that we'll see by Saturday.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 59. With warming highs in our forecast late this week, we'll see a return to upper 80s today in Canon City, followed by lower 90s on Friday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 47. A clear and cool start to this 26th day of June will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon and a small chance of a passing shower. Rain chances both today and tomorrow will remain at about 20%.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. A bright and sunny start to our Thursday will give way to a warmer mix of sun and clouds this afternoon, with rain not likely today on the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. After some pretty nasty storms on Tuesday and Wednesday, drier air will settle into our state today, with only a few isolated storms possible this afternoon and evening over the eastern Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Dry skies and sunshine this morning will be followed by a chance for showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with a better shot of rain in Las Animas County than Huerfano County.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. While the Wet Mountains and northern Sangres should stay dry on Thursday, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon in the southern Sangres. Storms won't likely develop until after the lunch hour.

Extended outlook forecast:

Highs on Friday will climb into the upper 80s and 90s on the Plains, with further warming expected on Saturday. Moisture should remain fairly low into the start of the weekend, with very few chances for rain on Friday and an isolated storm possible both Saturday and Sunday.

A cold front early next week will drop highs in the Springs back down to the upper 70s to lower 80s, and lead to increasing chances for afternoon thunderstorms.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.