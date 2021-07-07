Drier for the Plains Wednesday as storms retreat to the mountains

Tonight's Forecast:

The threat for severe thunderstorms and flooding will favor areas south of the Pikes Peak Region this evening, with the flood threat highest over the mountains, and the severe weather threat highest over the southeast Plains. Flash Flood Warnings may continue to spring up over recent burn scars as heavy rain showers continue to move into the same area over and over. The threat for severe weather should come to an end by 9-11 pm, with possible rain showers lingering into tomorrow morning across the eastern Plains.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 58; High: 84. We'll bring sunshine back to the forecast on Wednesday, with a warm and beautiful day on tap for the Pikes Peak Region.

PUEBLO: Low: 60; High: 90. Warming by a couple of degrees on Wednesday as mostly sunny skies return to the forecast.

CANON CITY: Low: 62; High: 87. Mostly sunny, warm and pleasant on Wednesday. Highs will be a little warmer than Tuesday, but the real heat isn't expected until later this week.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 50; High: 76. Wednesday's forecast will be a real treat across Teller County. Mostly skies, warm highs, and just a slight chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. We'll see more sunshine that clouds on Wednesday, with the best chances for rain pushing back into the mountains.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 80s. Other than a few showers that could linger into early Wednesday morning, our forecast tomorrow will turn bright and warm, with highs climbing into the middle and upper 80s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. After a stormy couple of days, the clouds will give way to sunshine and warming highs on Wednesday. Enjoy it before sizzling heat returns later this week!

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. Most areas will stay dry on Wednesday, with only a few isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible in the mountains. Best to plan ahead by tracking the rain on the First Alert 5 weather app.

Extended Outlook:

Big heat is expected for the end of the weekend as highs soar into the 90s and 100s in the lower elevations. Moisture will primarily stay across the mountains through the end of the week, with only an isolated storm possible by Friday in the lower elevations. A weak cold front brings in more fuel for thunderstorms by Saturday, along with a nice drop in temperatures. Sunday looks like the driest day of the weekend, and your best chance to get outside and enjoy summer in our beautiful state.

