Drier for the Plains Tuesday as mountain storms continue

Tonight's Forecast:

Mainly isolated showers and thunderstorms will impact the region through late this evening, with nothing expected to turn severe on Monday night. Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy through Tuesday morning, with pleasant overnight lows in the forecast.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 51; High: 71. Partly to mostly cloudy and slightly more mild on Tuesday. Rain chances will be slightly diminished, with the best opportunities for rain over the higher elevations.

PUEBLO: Low: 55; High: 77. Highs will warm comfortably into the upper 70s on Tuesday as only an isolated shower or thunderstorm chance is expected.

CANON CITY: Low: 56; High: 74. Skies will remain fairly overcast on Tuesday, with spotty afternoon showers and thunderstorms back in the forecast.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 43; High: 62. Tuesday's storms will favor the higher elevations, including Teller County. Expect most of the showers and thunderstorms to move through our forecast during the afternoon hours.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s. While there might be a few isolated showers and thunderstorms across the Palmer Divide Tuesday afternoon, most of the day is expected to be on the dry side.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s. Warmer across the Plains on Tuesday as highs climb into the upper 70s and 80s. Dry skies early will give way to the potential for a few isolated thunderstorms by the afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s. We'll see more clouds than sunshine on Tuesday, with the potential for a few spotty showers and thunderstorms by mid to late afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s. The morning hours should be the driest part of the day before scattered afternoon rain showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast.

Extended Outlook:

The potential for isolated thunderstorms on the Plains will continue on Wednesday as highs climb another couple of degrees. By Thursday, the monsoon flow is expected to push into Southern Colorado. This will increase the potential for widespread showers across the region, as well as strong to severe thunderstorms.

An early look at the holiday weekend forecast maintains daily thunderstorm chances and warming highs. Temperatures should return to near normal levels by the end of the weekend.

