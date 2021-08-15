Drier, but with smokier skies on Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

A disturbance coming out of the mountains will provide a deepening upslope flow for Southern Colorado this evening with continued chances for wet weather. This will provide the potential for heavy rainfall, and strong to isolated severe thunderstorms across the region. Although severe weather will be possible, the bigger story tonight will be the threat for flash flooding in the mountains and mountain valleys. A Flash Flood Watch will remain in effect until 1 am for these areas. Remember that a watch means that there's the potential for flooding while a warning means that it's either occurring now or is imminent.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 58; High: 87. Further cooling is expected on Monday as drier, but smoky skies return to the forecast. While we can't rule out an isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorm, most areas outside of the foothills should stay dry.

PUEBLO: Low: 60; High: 91. Hazy sunshine with increasing areas of smoke by the afternoon for the Pueblo area, with only a very isolated chance of rain to start the week.

CANON CITY: Low: 62; High: 89. Smoke is expected to increase during the day, leading to hazy skies throughout the afternoon hours. While widespread rain isn't likely on Monday, a few isolated storms will be possible across the region.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 50; High: 76. Hazy sunshine will give way to spotty afternoon thunderstorms in Teller County on Monday, and increasing levels of smoke.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. The work week will begin with drier skies and increasing smoke along and near the Palmer Divide. An isolated afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out, but isn't likely.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. Monday's forecast will be a little calmer for the Plains. Instead of showers and thunderstorms, smoke and haze are expected to thicken back up across the region.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Hazy sunshine Monday morning will give way to spotty afternoon thunderstorms, with the best chances along the Raton Mesa in southern Las Animas County.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. A little cooler across the high country on Monday with increasing chances for smoke and haze in the forecast, and a few scattered thunderstorms. Best chances for rain will be south of Highway 50.

Extended Outlook:

The heat is expected to build back into the forecast through the middle of the week as a drier period of weather settles into the Plains. By Wednesday night, a vigorous area of low pressure moving across the northern Rockies will bring a change to the weather pattern. Mountain thunderstorms will begin to build by Wednesday, with rain chances increasing across the Plains on Thursday as a cold front sweeps across the region. Lingering rain chances will be possible heading into the weekend as highs cool to below seasonal levels.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter