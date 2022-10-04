Drier air returns Wednesday, with isolated showers south

Tonight's Forecast:

A frontal boundary dropping south along the I-25 corridor may bring a few showers to the Pikes Peak Region and Arkansas River Valley through late this evening. This will also extend back west into the mountains, where some rainfall could linger past midnight and into early Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 47; High: 64; With drier air punching into the region on Wednesday, we're expecting a cool mix of sun and clouds, with only a small chance of a passing rain shower in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 49; High: 69; Cooler highs Wednesday, with partly to mostly cloudy skies. While we can't rule out a few passing showers, rain shouldn't be widespread enough to ruin any outdoor plans.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 67; A cooler and somewhat cloudy'ish day, with the potential for a few passing showers at times over Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 57; Cold morning temperatures will give way to a chilly October afternoon. Drier air will help to combat any leftover moisture in the atmosphere, with only a scattered shower or two possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s; Cool, fall-like weather will settle into the region on Wednesday, and as drier air punches in from the northwest, rain chances will be on the slim side for the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Wednesday will bring some gorgeous, fall-like weather to the Plains of Southern Colorado, with very limited chances for rain throughout the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 50s/60s; Cooler highs Wednesday, with still some pretty good chances for rain across the southern I-25 corridor as moisture will be most prevalent down near the New Mexico border.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; With cooler weather for the mountains on Wednesday, we'll be feeling the "big chill". A few rain or snow showers will remain possible throughout the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

Dry skies and a slight warm up Thursday will be followed by a cool down Friday and a few showers or thunderstorms as our next cold front drops into Southern Colorado. Drier weather and some very nice temperatures will follow this weekend, with highs in the 60s and 70s from Colorado Springs to Pueblo. A nice and mellow pattern should continue into early next week before we see the potential for our first big cold snap of the season (and snow?) around next Wednesday and Thursday.

