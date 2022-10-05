Drier air and sunshine returns to Southern Colorado Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Low pressure over New Mexico has generated quite a bit of shower and storm activity today across the far southern part of the state. As low pressure begins to drift farther west, rain showers will diminish in most areas later this evening. This will leave us with decreasing clouds and chilly temperatures as we head into Thursday morning...with 30s in the mountains, and 40s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 68; A modest boost in temperatures on Thursday will come courtesy of drier air and more sunshine. This should allow temperatures to return to the upper 60s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 45; High: 74; Sunshine and 70s will return to our forecast on Thursday ahead of our next chance for rain as we head towards the weekend.

Canon City forecast: Low: 45; High: 71; We'll see a transition in the weather pattern on Thursday, with sunshine and lower 70s by the afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 60; Near freezing morning temperatures could lead to areas of frost over the parts of Teller County. By the afternoon, we'll mostly sunny skies and pleasant, fall-like highs.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; Thursday's forecast will be quite delightful, with mostly sunny skies and mild daytime highs.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; After the coldest morning of the month so far we'll see a nice and mild afternoon that comes courtesy of a much brighter and drier day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; After a chilly start to the day, we'll transition to a partly cloudy and mild afternoon, with only a small chance of an isolated afternoon shower over the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Drier air is also expected across the mountains on Thursday, with the best chances for any rain or snow occurring up over the Central Mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday's nice weather will be short lived as our next cold front reaches Southern Colorado by Friday. Behind the front, we'll see good upslope flow and cooler highs, along with some scattered late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms. With clearing skies by Saturday morning, a few areas up into Teller County could see their first freeze of the season, with 30s also likely into parts of El Paso County.

The rest of the weekend looks nice, with seasonal highs and dry weather likely for the I-25 corridor and Plains.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

