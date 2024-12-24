Dreaming of a White Christmas? Southern Colorado storm is on the way

Today’s Forecast:

We'll call today the calm before the storm as changes are expected to roll into Southern Colorado on Christmas Day. That said, our forecast on Christmas Eve is looking good! We'll see dry skies and sunshine early, with increasing clouds expected this evening.

Highs this afternoon will warm into the 30s and 40s in the mountains and mountain valleys, with a mix of 40s and 50s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 28. A mild and sunny Christmas Eve, with great weather for travel and last minute shopping here today across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 55; Low: 24. Bluebird skies and mild highs on Christmas Eve will give way to increasing clouds this evening as overnight temperatures drop down to the middle 20s.

Canon City forecast: High: 55; Low: 33. A bright, dry and mild Christmas Eve will give way to a chance for a light rain-snow mix towards the evening hours on Christmas Day.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 46; Low: 25. Mid 40s and sunshine this afternoon will give way to increasing clouds this evening and overnight lows in the middle 20s.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Dry skies and mild highs will make for a gorgeous Christmas Eve. Changes roll in on Christmas Day, with a chance for snow towards tomorrow night.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Light winds, mild sunshine and dry skies this year for Christmas Eve, with a near perfect day for last minute shopping and holiday travel.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Our forecast on Christmas Eve will be calm and clear ahead of mid-week changes, and a chance for rain and snow showers on Christmas Day.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. Dry skies in the mountains on Christmas Eve will give way to increasing chances for snow late this evening and on Christmas Day. A few inches of accumulation will be possible from Wednesday morning into early Thursday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

While we won't wake up to a White Christmas here in the Pikes Peak Region, the mountains will see snow showers by early Wednesday morning. Here locally, we'll see a relatively mild day in the lower 50s to middle 50s on the Plains before wintry changes arrive tomorrow evening. Moisture is not expected to be overly abundant and with warmer temperatures also a factor, chances for accumulations of more than 0.1" in Colorado Springs are only around 20%. On Monument Hill and in Woodland Park, it's possible that we could see anywhere between a trace of snow to 1".

Dry skies will return Thursday morning followed by another weak disturbance Thursday night and Friday, with low end chances for rain and snow showers.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.