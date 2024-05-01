Downslope warmth Wednesday followed by a few late afternoon showers

Today’s Forecast:

West and southwesterly winds will be on the breezy to gusty side today across Southern Colorado. Gusts to 30 mph will be possible from Colorado Springs to Pueblo, with stronger gusts to 40 mph on the eastern Plains, and gusts to 50 mph in the San Luis Valley. Several counties on the eastern Plains will be under a Red Flag Warning today, along with the San Luis Valley.

On the other side of the forecast today will be the potential for a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Northern Colorado will see a better chance for rain today as the incoming front only clips our region. Locally, the best chance of a shower will be from the Pikes Peak Region to the eastern Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 38. Breezy to gusty and warm on Wednesday for Colorado Springs, with a slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm from around 3 pm until early this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 78; Low: 42. Slightly cooler than yesterday and a little windier, with gusts today up around 30 mph. Since moisture will be much more limited south of the Pikes Peak Region, I'm not anticipated any rain today in Pueblo.

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 42. Other than a very small chance of a shower later today, our main story this afternoon will be the warmth and breezy southwest winds, with gusts up around 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 30. Mild and breezy throughout the day, with a few isolated showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. While it won't rain the whole day, our storm chances will pick up after 2 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. A breezy and mild first day of May on tap for northern El Paso County, with a few showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening as our next cold front moves across the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. Warm and windy on the Plains this afternoon, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from noon until 9 pm for Crowley County, Baca County and eastern Las Animas County.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Windy and warm, with southwesterly wind gusts this afternoon up around 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Windy in the mountains on Wednesday, with the potential for a few rain showers, snow showers and thunderstorms today in our state's central and northern mountain ranges.

Extended outlook forecast:

A broad trough of low pressure to our north will continue to keep our area somewhat unsettled through the end of the week. Thursday will be around 10 degrees cooler than today and unsettled in some areas. Along with the cool down, we could see a rogue shower or thunderstorm late in the day in the Pikes Peak Region and eastern Plains.

Another front will move across the state on Friday, with a few showers or thunderstorms possible during the afternoon and evening hours. Our highs on Friday will rebound into the 60s and 70s before cooling down a few degrees on Saturday. Sunday's high will return to the 70s and 80s on the Plains with mostly sunny to partly cloudy this weekend and generally dry skies in our forecast.

