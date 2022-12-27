Downslope warming Tuesday, with high fire danger for some

Tonight's Forecast:

Lows tonight will be above average for this time of the year, with the warmest air expected across the eastern mountains slopes. A large storm system moving into the coast of California will bring increasing westerly winds tonight to the mountains, with those downslope winds expected across the Plains on Tuesday.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 63; Tuesday's forecast high of 63 degrees would tie for our warmest day of the month in Colorado Springs. The warmth will come courtesy of strengthening downslope winds that could gust as high as 25-35 mph in the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 22; High: 68; Warm downslope winds will bring upper 60s to the Steel City on Tuesday, but along with the warmth will come a threat for high fire danger, with Red Flag Warnings set to go into effect starting at 11 am.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 67; Unseasonably warm temperatures for Canon City on Tuesday, and it will be windy too from late morning to mid afternoon, with gusts in our area up near 40 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 27; High: 53; A windy and mild afternoon for Teller County, with temperatures on Tuesday around 20 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Nice and warm weather for this time of the year, with the only downside being some pretty gusty conditions during the late morning and afternoon hours.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 60s/70s; Although it will be relatively cold in the morning, highs by the afternoon on the Plains of Colorado will be warm for this time of the year, topping out in the 70s in some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s/70s; Warm downslope winds will not only bring unseasonably warm weather to our forecast on Tuesday, but also high fire danger, with Red Flag Warnings set to go into effect at 11 am.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s; Storm energy will be on the approach on Tuesday for the mountains of Southern Colorado, but instead of snow, we'll see strong winds, with gusts up around 40-50 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

The mountains will be quite snowy from Tuesday night into at least Thursday, with heavy snow for the San Juans and Continental Divide. Some areas could see more than 1-2 feet through the end of the week. For the Plains, we're watching for the potential for some light snow from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, with 0.5-2 inches for the Pikes Peak Region.

The final few days of 2022 will be relatively quiet before a more potent storm arrives around the end of New Year's Day.

