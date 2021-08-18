Dog days of summer continue for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

An Air Quality Alert will remain in effect until at least 8 pm for El Paso and Teller counties due to high levels of ozone and wildfire smoke. Elsewhere, we're watching a weak disturbance that's bringing a few showers and thunderstorms to areas near the Palmer Divide. As these storms encounter drier air east of the interstate, they will fizzle out. Overnight lows will range from the 40s in the mountains to the 50s and 60s in the lower elevations.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 57; High: 92. Hot and hazy on Wednesday, with a little less smoke by the afternoon.

PUEBLO: Low: 56; High: 98. Hot and sunny weather will continue on Wednesday, with the wildfire smoke thinning out some throughout the day.

CANON CITY: Low: 60; High: 94. Hazy morning sunshine will give way to partly cloudy, but dry skies by the afternoon.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 50; High: 82. Hump Day in Teller County will be warm and hazy, with an isolated thunderstorm possible from late afternoon through late evening.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Hot and dry during the day, with an increased chance of an isolated shower or thunderstorms along the Palmer Divide during the evening hours.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 90s/100s. Less smoky by the afternoon, but turning hot and windy, with sustained southerly winds up near 15-25 mph.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s. We'll be feeling the heat once again on Wednesday as hazy sunshine sticks around most of the day.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s. Heavy rain is likely by Wednesday afternoon across the central and northern mountains, with less intense rain possible across our southern mountain ranges.

Extended Outlook:

The extended forecast continues to trend on the dry side for Southern Colorado. Thursday still looks like our best chance for rain, but most of the energy is expected to either stay in the mountains or pass to our north. The heavy rain instead will favor the western third of the state, which is great news considering that this is where we're seeing the worst drought conditions in Colorado. Cooler weather is expected Friday and Saturday, followed by another round of heat and sunshine.

