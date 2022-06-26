Diminishing storm chances through the middle of week

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain and thunderstorms will continue over the high country and southern Plains this evening, with a low to moderate flash flood threat for the Chalk Cliffs and recent burn scars. Some showers will also be possible over Fremont County and the Pikes Peak Region, with most other areas in the Plains expected to stay dry, but cloudy.

After such a chilly day, overnight lows will be on the cool side tonight, dropping down to the 40s and 50s. Mountains and mountain valleys will see 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 79; As much as 20-25 degrees of warming can be expected on Monday as drier and warmer air moves back into Southern Colorado. We'll also see the potential for scattered afternoon thunderstorms for the mountains, and isolated storms for the Plains.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 83; After a chilly end to the weekend where highs only warmed into the 60s, we'll bypass the 70s on Monday on our way to a high of 83 degrees. A mix of sun and clouds early could give way to a passing afternoon-evening thunderstorm, but with drier air arriving, rain chances will be fairly low.

Canon City forecast: Low: 49; High: 81; Mostly cloudy skies early will give way to a mix of sun and clouds by Monday afternoon, along with the chance for a passing thunderstorm.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 42; High: 71; A much more mild start to the week for Teller County than what we saw this past weekend, but potentially wet at times as a few afternoon thunderstorms may pop up.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s; A gray and chilly morning will give way to peeks of sunshine by Monday afternoon, with only an isolated thunderstorm possible in and around the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; A warmer and drier airmass will begin to build back into Southern Colorado this week, allowing for a much warmer day on Monday. As the monsoon shifts back to our west, rain chances will be much lower than what we saw this past weekend.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Lingering monsoon moisture will help to maintain low end storm chances Monday afternoon for the mountains and southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 50s/60s; We'll see some upward trends temperature wise early this week in the mountains, with highs returning to the 50s and 60s on Monday. Scattered afternoon thunderstorms will be possible, with a low risk of flash flooding around recent burn scars due to slow moving storms.

Extended outlook forecast:

As drier air works into the region around the middle of the week, a return to above average temperatures can be expected for the Plains, with the hottest day likely coming on Wednesday. During this time, daily thunderstorm chances will remain over the mountains, but should be much more isolated in nature. High pressure will weaken late this week, allowing for a cool down Thursday and Friday and better chances for showers and thunderstorms. The threat for afternoon thunderstorms should persist into the upcoming weekend as well as the monsoon looks to keep our weather active as we head into July.

