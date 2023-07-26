Despite a drop, heat advisories continue Wednesday for parts of southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A mild and mellow morning will give way to another hot summer day across Southern Colorado. Even with temperatures cooling by around 3-5 degrees, parts of Southern Colorado will go back under a Heat Advisory this morning starting at 10 am.

KOAA weather Our latest Heat Advisory of the week will include the San Luis Valley and the southern I-25 corridor — 7/26/23

On top of the heat, we'll also be watching the skies and the potential for a more active day of weather. Storms will begin to develop over the mountains late this morning, with the first wave of showers and thunderstorms reaching the I-25 corridor between 1-3 pm. Storms will be capable of strong, gusty winds, 1" hail and frequent lightning. Storms should come to an end around sunset this evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 62. With around 5 degrees of cooling on the way today, records will not be in jeopardy this afternoon in Colorado Springs. Storms however will be more widespread across the region, with the potential for showers and thunderstorms from this afternoon through sunset this evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 101; Low: 64. Today's record high of 101 degrees at the Pueblo Memorial Airport could be tied or broken today as we're expecting to warm into the lower 100s. On top of the heat, we can expect at least scattered showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 98; Low: 66. Sizzling summer-time heat will return today, with upper 90s on tap for the Canon City area. Some relief will come in the form of showers and thunderstorms this afternoon, with heavy rain and frequent lightning the main storm threats.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 84; Low: 54. Sunshine this morning will give way to a warm and at times stormy afternoon. Storms will be capable of strong and gusty winds, frequent lightning, heavy rainfall and small hail.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A bright and gorgeous Wednesday morning will give way to increasing clouds this afternoon, and the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s. A small break in the heat, but still quite toasty for the Plains today. Thunderstorms that reach our forecast late this afternoon could turn severe, with 1" hail and 60 mph gusts the main storm threats.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 60s. A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 10 am, lasting until 8 pm for the southern I-25 corridor. Avoid strenuous outside activities during the hottest part of the day, and listen to your body when it comes to taking a break. In addition to the heat, spotty showers and thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s/50s. A pretty morning in the mountains will give way to an early show of thunderstorms today as storms could get going as early as 11 am to noon. Our main threats will be brief, heavy downpours, strong wind gusts and frequent lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

While storm intensity appears to lower on Thursday, storm coverage is likely to increase as the monsoon plume moves directly over Southern Colorado. Drier air that pushes into the Plains on Friday will allow for weaker storm chances in the lower elevations as we head towards the weekend. At the same time, the monsoon influence will remain in place in the high country, where warm, stormy afternoons can be expected.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.