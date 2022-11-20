Deep freeze remains Saturday night ahead of a warmer Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

With clear skies, light winds, and still some snow on the ground after last week's storm, overnight lows tonight across the region will once again be significantly cooler than average for this time of the year. While it shouldn't be as frigid as last night, negative lows and single digits will still be possible in the mountains and mountain valleys, with single digits, teens and twenties for the lower elevations.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 12; High: 52; One last brutally cold morning before higher pressure expands over the state on Sunday. This will allow for a healthy warm-up, with highs returning to near normal for this time of the year.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 7; High: 55; Single digit lows probably won't feel too great for any early risers in the Steel City, but by the afternoon, we'll replace those frigid temps with some pleasant middle 50s.

Canon City forecast: Low: 22; High: 55; A bright and sunny afternoon will surely feel nice after a couple of cold and unsettled days for the Canon City area.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 10; High: 45; A frigid morning will give way to a bright and sunny afternoon in Teller County, with daytime highs warming by around 10-15 degrees from today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s/50s; After another very cold morning, the combining effects of high pressure and sunshine will have us feeling more seasonal by the afternoon as highs look to top out in the 40s and low 50s.

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 50s; Layer up Sunday before you head out the door as super cold morning temperatures will give way to a nice and pleasant afternoon for the Plains of Southern Colorado.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s/50s; A mellow looking forecast on Sunday for the southern I-25 corridor, but if you're out and about early, make sure to dress for those cold morning temperatures.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 30s; A cold, but tranquil day of weather for most mountain areas on Sunday. That said, if you're spending time outdoors, make sure to dress the part with lots of layers.

Extended outlook forecast:

After last week's snow storm and this weekend's cold snap, we can expect a much nicer stretch of weather as we look ahead to next week. Daily highs through Wednesday in the Plains will warm mainly into the 50s, with a few lower 60s by the middle of the week in the lower Arkansas River Valley.

Our next cold front could bring a windy start to Thanksgiving Day, with slightly cooler highs topping out in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures will recover throughout the rest of the holiday weekend with 60s in many areas by Saturday.

