Decreasing wind gusts this evening, much quieter weather Thursday

Tonight's Forecast:

Today's fierce and ferocious winds will slowly subside this evening. As of 5 pm, all High Wind Warnings across Southern Colorado have been allowed to expire, which tells us that we're past the worst of it. Temperatures tonight will be colder due to the lighter winds and clear skies we're expecting to see throughout the forecast area.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 64; Blue skies, sunshine and some much warmer weather for the Pikes Peak Region on Thursday. After notching below average highs this week so far through Wednesday, we'll rebound into the 60s tomorrow.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 71; As high pressure starts to build into Southern Colorado on Thursday, it will help to relax the wind and warm up our temperatures by as much as 10-15 degrees from today.

Canon City forecast: Low: 34; High: 69; We'll have a lot less wind to contend with on Thursday as high pressure builds into the state. This will also boost our temperatures by as much as 10-15 degrees from what we saw today.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 22; High: 55; Bright, mild and breezy conditions on Thursday should begin to melt away any signs of winter that have persisted so far this week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; A bit of a breeze on Thursday, but nothing like the day that we had today! Overall, our forecast will be bright and much more mild.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 60s/70s; Gusty conditions will persist across the Plains on Thursday, especially for our eastern counties, where 30-40 mph wind gusts will be possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s/60s; A much more relaxing weather pattern is expected late this week for the southern I-25 corridor, and warmer too, with highs climbing into the upper 50s and 60s.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; After a wind whipped Wednesday, Thursday's forecast is looking much better for our state's southeastern mountain ranges. Highs should warm comfortably into the 40s, so keep the sunscreen handy.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday's calmer weather will continue into the final weekend of March. Our forecast this weekend will feature the warmest temperatures of the year so far as highs in the Plains and Arkansas River Valley look to top out in the 70s and 80s.

Looking ahead to next week, we're watching a weak storm that will bring the potential for a few light rain and snow showers by Tuesday evening.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.