Dangerous wind chill temperatures tonight & more cold Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

With the snow portion of the storm now behind us, we'll be left with the cold aftermath for the overnight hours. Temperatures will fall all the way down to the single digits and teens in the Plains, with negative lows for the high country. Factor in even the slightest of breezes and wind chill values will be well below zero. With the wind chill this low, frostbite can occur in as little as 30 minutes, so stay layered up if spending time outside.

Lastly, road conditions on unplowed or untreated pavement may become dangerous and icy later tonight. Stay in control and keep your speeds within a safe range.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 5; High: 37; Dress in layers on Wednesday, and make sure to cover up as this is likely to be our coldest morning of the season so far. After a super cold start to the day, the return of sunshine and dry skies will allow for highs to rebound into the upper 30s.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 4; High: 39; Frigid wind chill values that will start out below zero will be some of the coldest air of the season. After the chill wears off, we'll be left with mostly sunny skies and an afternoon high up near 40 degrees.

Canon City forecast: Low: 9; High: 40; Single digit temperatures early Wednesday will give way to a warmer and much more mellow afternoon as daytime highs return to the lower 40s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 1; High: 37; Dangerous overnight cold and brutal wind chill values will give way to a warmer day as afternoon highs should climb just above the freezing mark.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 0s; High: 30s; Brutally cold temperatures tonight will continue into early tomorrow morning before warming into the middle and upper 30s.

Plains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s; With overnight lows falling all the way down to the single digits and teens, we'll start out our day Wednesday with the coldest air of the season. By the afternoon, be prepared to lose a few layers as highs will warm into the 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 40s; Super cold early Wednesday and potentially icy on any snow covered roads. After the sun comes out, highs tomorrow will warm into the middle to upper 40s.

Mountains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 20/30s; Cold and windy tonight in the mountains, with dangerous wind chill values as low as -10 to -20 degrees. A breezy and sunny afternoon will follow as highs look to top out in the 20s and 30s.

Extended outlook forecast:

We're looking at wild ride weather wise for the next seven days. Our current Arctic blast will soon be replaced with mild air and windy conditions to end the week. By Friday, highs will return to the 60s across the Plains, with high fire danger certainly a possibility in some areas. Friday's strong winds will come from a storm that brings snow to the mountains, but doesn't look to bring any moisture into the lower elevations. We'll be cooler and breezy Saturday, warmer Sunday, with some possible snow heading into early next week.

