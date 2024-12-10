Dangerous travel Tuesday morning as some roads remain icy and snowy

Today’s Forecast:

Even though the snow has stopped falling, the roads this morning are very slick and icy. Untreated surfaces will be in far worse shape that those that have been plowed, but if you must leave home this morning, budget a lot of extra time to get to your destination. Drive slow and in control and give plows plenty of space to do their thing.

Temperatures this morning are bitterly cold, with wind chills below zero in our mountain valleys and into the single digits across the Pikes Peak Region. Today's forecast will be cold and breezy, with highs ranging from the 20s to the lower 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 35; Low: 15. Yesterday's fresh snow will continue to impact traffic this morning across the Pikes Peak Region. Budget way more time than normal to get around this morning as untreated and unplowed roads are still a mess.

Pueblo forecast: High: 38; Low: 12. Snowy and icy streets will lead to a slow go of it on the roadways this morning. By the afternoon, snowmelt sunshine combined with highs in the upper 30s should help to improve our situation.

Canon City forecast: High: 37; Low: 15. After 5" of snow on Monday, the roads in eastern Fremont County will remain tricky to navigate this morning. Some improvement can be expected this afternoon as highs climb into the middle to upper 30s .

Woodland Park forecast: High: 24; Low: 10. Snow and ice this morning is making for tough travel throughout Teller County. With highs only in the 20s today, not much snowmelt will take place.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s/30ds; Low: 10s. A cold Tuesday on tap after yesterday's snowfall, with travel conditions still tricky this morning over Monument Hill and into southern Douglas County.

Plains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Road conditions out east will be better than for areas closer to I-25, with our main story on the Plains today being the cold. Highs this afternoon will only warm into the 30s and lower 40s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s; Low: 0s/10s. Cold and breezy during the day followed by another very cold and gusty night. Peak gusts in parts of Huerfano County could top 30-35 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: 0s/10s. Many southern mountain valleys and high mountain passes are waking up to snow covered roads and ice this morning. Until the plows can reach these areas, travel will be slow going and difficult for the Wet Mountains and Sangre de Cristos.

Extended outlook forecast:

Following highs in the 30s this afternoon in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, our lows tonight will drop back down to the teens. Warming begins for Southern Colorado starting on Wednesday as our highs rebound into the middle to upper 40s. Thursday will be even warmer before a breezy cold front moves in Friday and cools us down by around 3-6 degrees.

Looking ahead to the weekend, we're expecting dry skies and above average highs. Temperatures in Colorado Springs will top out in the upper 40s on Saturday followed by lower 50s Sunday.

