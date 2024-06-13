Dangerous heat Thursday, with a Heat Advisory for parts of Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A powerful ridge of high pressure will bring the sizzle to Southern Colorado this afternoon, with highs around 15 degrees above average for this time of the year. On the Plains, we can expect 90s and 100s this afternoon, with 70s and 80s for the mountains and mountain valleys.

With a high of 95 degrees this afternoon in Colorado Springs, we're on target to at least tie the existing record high of 95 degrees that was last set in 2022. In Pueblo, our forecast high of 103 degrees could be enough to break the existing heat record here of 102 degrees, also last set in 2022.

A Heat Advisory will remain in effect this afternoon from noon until 7 pm for El Paso County, and much of the Arkansas River Valley.

KOAA weather A Heat Advisory will remain in effect on Thursday from noon until 7 pm for parts of Southern Colorado

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 95; Low: 59. Scorching hot, with the potential for a new record high this afternoon in Colorado Springs. Current record: 95° (2022).

Pueblo forecast: High: 103; Low: 63. After hitting triple digits for the first time this year last week, we're poised to do it again today, with a record setting high possible this afternoon in Pueblo. Current record: 102° (2022).

Canon City forecast: High: 100; Low: 62. With a high up near 100 degrees, this looks to be our hottest day of the year so far in Canon City. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect this afternoon from noon until 7 pm.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 86; Low: 49. Today will be the warmest day of the year, with 80s this afternoon in Woodland Park, and upper 70s in Cripple Creek.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. With highs in the lower 90s this afternoon, it will H-O-T. A Heat Advisory has been issued this afternoon for the Palmer Divide area, in effect from noon until 7 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 50s/60s. With highs on the Plains ranging from the upper 90s to as hot as 106 degrees in La Junta, it is going to be a real scorcher today. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect today from noon until 7 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s/60s. With high pressure in firm control of our forecast today, it will be HOT. Highs on the southern I-25 corridor will soar into the middle 90s this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. If you need a break from the heat today on the Plains, heat into the high country. Highs this afternoon around pass level will be warm, but 70s and 80s will be lot better than 90s and 100s.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front later today will cool things down by around 10-15 degrees on Friday, taking our high back down to the lower 80s in Colorado Springs. Rain chances will increase by mid to late afternoon region-wide as a strong late spring storm moves across the state. On the I-25 corridor and the eastern Plains, we'll be watching the potential for a few strong to severe thunderstorms Friday afternoon, with large hail and damaging wind gusts the main threats.

Drier air starts to punch back into the state on Saturday, allowing for our high to return to the upper 80s and 90s. Mid 90s and lower triple digits are expected to return on Father's Day, with dry skies to close out the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.