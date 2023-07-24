Dangerously high heat kicks off the week for southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A HEAT ADVISORY is in effect from 10 am to 8 pm for the regions shaded in orange below:

KOAA Heat Advisory July 24, 2023

Under a heat advisory, heat-related illness can sneak up on you quickly. It is best to stay inside in the cool air today. If you work outdoors, make time for breaks in the shade or A/C, and reduce your sun exposure as much as possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 96; Low: 64. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. Hot and sunny for the first half of the day, with clouds moving in through the later half of the day. Virga showers are possible this evening, meaning rain that evaporates before reaching the ground, causing gusty winds.

Pueblo forecast: High: 103; Low: 66. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. Sunny and hot for most of the day with increasing clouds this evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 99; Low: 68. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. Hot and sunny for the first half of the day with increasing clouds and spotty dry thunderstorms possible in the late afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 87; Low: 55. Very warm today with sunshine to start then clouds and spotty thunderstorms this afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90; Low: 61. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. Sunny for the first half of the day with a chance of a dry thunderstorm this evening. That means most of the rain that falls will evaporate before reaching the ground, also called virga.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm for Las Animas, Otero, and Crowley counties. Hot today with mostly sunny conditions and a light breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 96/96; Low: 65/66. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm. Sunny and hot through the afternoon with increasing clouds this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s. HEAT ADVISORY from 10 am to 8 pm for the San Luis Valley, Wet Mountain Valley, and upper Arkansas River Valley. Clouds and spotty thunderstorms are possible this afternoon to relieve some of the heat today.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday looks very similar to today with another heat advisory possible. Tuesday starts sunny with increasing afternoon clouds and mountain thunderstorms. Then we see a better chance of widespread thunderstorms for the mountains and I-25 Wednesday through Friday. Temperatures remain above average for the majority of this week.

