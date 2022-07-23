Dangerous heat for the Plains Saturday, with heat relief by Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Evening thunderstorms will be fairly hit or miss across Southern Colorado. With super dry air at the surface, the main threats will be gusty outflow winds and lightning. After sunset, the threat for rain and thunderstorms will lessen as the atmosphere stabilizes.

The other story will be the oppressive overnight warmth across the eastern Plains as many areas along and south of the Arkansas River may struggle to cool below the lower to middle 70s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 64; High: 97; Sunshine early combined with a dominant ridge of high pressure will allow for a sizzling hot start to the weekend. By mid to late afternoon, we'll see the potential for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 65; High: 105; With a forecast high of 105° in Pueblo on Saturday, we're going to be chasing the current heat record that also sits at 105° (2005). By the afternoon, a few high based thunderstorms will be possible, with gusty winds more likely than rain across the forecast area.

Canon City forecast: Low: 68; High: 102; With triple digit heat expected on Saturday, this could easily go down as the hottest day of the year. Our saving grace will be the potential for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms, which could help at least briefly with the heat.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 58; High: 85; While it will be a warm start to the weekend in Teller County, we're looking to escape the worst of the heat thanks to our higher elevation. Showers and thunderstorms are likely by the afternoon before drying out late Saturday evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; These are the dog days of summer, and the heat that we saw today will continue to be the big story on Saturday as highs top out in the 90s. Looking for relief, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible beginning around 2 pm.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s/70s; High: 100s; Hot and dry during the day, with highs as warm as 103° to 107° across the southeastern Plains on Saturday. Rain should hold off until the late afternoon to evening hours, with the threat for an isolated severe thunderstorm possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; We're going to be hot on Saturday, with some help from Mother Nature if we can pop a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms as that rain cooled air could help with the heat.

Mountains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 70s/80s; Even warm in the mountains on Saturday, but much nicer compared to the 90s and 100s expected across the lower elevations. Rain and thunderstorms are likely to form by early afternoon before an even rainier day Sunday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind Saturday's cold front will come a healthy does of cooling for our Sunday, with highs down nearly 15 degrees region-wide. Along with the cool down will come an influx of monsoon moisture, which will equate to a much wetter end to the weekend.

The rainy and cooler weather will continue in our forecast on Monday, with a brief warm-up and slightly drier day for the Plains on Tuesday. Another cold front next Wednesday will bring 70s to Colorado Springs for a few days, along with the potential for more widespread rain and much needed moisture for the end of the week.

