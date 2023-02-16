Dangerous early chills with sunshine and afternoon melting

Today’s Forecast:

Extremely cold temperatures will be present today with Wind Chill Advisories in effect across northern El Paso County through 8 am.

Wind chills will remain extremely cold all day, but more so in the morning when we have wind gusts in the teens and 20s.

Daytime weather conditions will improve with more sunshine, snowmelt, and highs in the 20s. Sledding will be much more enjoyable today, so check out some hills with the kids in your neighborhood!

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 28; Low: 7. Extremely cold this morning with wind chills in the negatives across town. We'll see sunny skies, windy conditions, and highs staying below freezing in the afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 30; Low: 2. Mostly sunny, breezy, and slightly warmer in the afternoon with highs right around 30 degrees. Sunshine and road treatments will allow for more pavement melting.

Canon City forecast: High: 30; Low: 3. Sunny and breezy with slightly warmer daytime temperatures. We'll see more snowmelt on the road today thanks to the sunshine.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 23; Low: 5. Sunny and breezy with cold temperatures and colder daytime wind chills. Sunshine will allow for some pavement melt through the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Wind chill advisories are in effect across the Tri-Lakes area until 8 am today. We'll be slightly warmer in the afternoon, but we'll stay windy all day.

Plains forecast: High: 20s & 30s; Low: >10. Really cold and breezy with sunny skies and slightly warmer daytime temperatures. Sunshine will allow for some pavement melt, especially on treated roads.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Cold, windy, and sunny with some pavement melt along I-25.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s; Low: >10. Cold and dry with breezy conditions and wind chills in the single digits through the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

A warming trend will take over the forecast with 40s across the plains on Friday.

We'll see stronger westerly winds over the weekend, with downslope warming into the 50s! The mountains north of I-70 could see a little snow Sunday night, but few travel issues are expected.

Snow returns to the mountains Tuesday, with a local chance for snow Wednesday. As of now, the snow locally on Wednesday doesn't look very impressive.

