Dangerous cold Tuesday morning will give way to above freezing highs

Today’s Forecast:

The worst of the Arctic blast for Southern Colorado will be coming to an end during the mid to late morning hours. Early this morning, the coldest air has settled into the mountain valleys and lower Arkansas River Valley. Some areas this morning have seen wind chill temperatures as cold as -30 to -40 degrees. Region-wide, a Cold Weather Warning will remain in effect until 11 am.

Strengthening downslope wind this afternoon will help to push the Arctic air east of Colorado. Highs will return to above freezing in many lower elevation areas, with stronger breezes expected this afternoon and evening.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 14. A Cold Weather Warning will remain in effect this morning, although for the Pikes Peak Region, the worst of the cold blast is now behind us. With strengthening downslope breezes today, we'll see our first day above the freezing mark since last Friday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 35; Low: 9. A return to above freezing temperatures should be expected this afternoon as the mercury climbs into the middle 30s after a record setting low this morning of -19 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 40; Low: 17. With the worst of the cold now behind us, Tuesday afternoon will turn breezy and warmer, with our highs today in eastern Fremont County expected to top out near 40 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 34; Low: 7. It's been a brutal stretch of very cold and wintry conditions since the weekend, and today finally we'll see some warmer air while also turning breezy for the afternoon and evening hours.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 10s. After a long stretch of frigid temperatures and dangerous wind chills, we'll start to thaw out today as afternoon highs return to the middle to upper 30s.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 0s/10s. Wind chills have been down around -40 degrees early this morning in La Junta and across the lower Arkansas River Valley, but during the next few hours, the worst of the cold should begin to clear out as strengthening downslope breezes pick up.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s. Strengthening downslope wind will allow for a noticeable warm-up today as temperatures return to above freezing for the first time since late last week. By this evening, wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible in wind prone areas.

Mountains forecast: High: 10s/20s; Low: -0s/0s. Dry skies and sunshine in the mountains on Tuesday, but turning windy this afternoon and evening in advance of our next incoming storm. Wind gusts in the mountains today are expected to range between 35-45 mph .

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front Wednesday will shave off around 5 degrees to our highs, with Wednesday's forecast high of 32 degrees in Colorado Springs. Wind gusts throughout the day could top 30 mph in some areas, with a few flurries possible across the Pikes Peak Region and a few inches of accumulation up in the mountains.

Near freezing highs will continue on Thursday before a brief warm-up into the upper 40s and lower 50s Friday on the Plains. A stronger cold front this weekend will drop highs back down to the 20s in many areas, with lows into the single digits and teens. Snow showers will be possible both Saturday and Sunday, although this far out, there's still some model differences regarding timing, snow totals and impacts. Stay tuned for the latest from First Alert 5.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

