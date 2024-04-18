Damp, colder Thursday followed by rain & snow Friday night & Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

After last night's potent cold front, we're starting out windy, cold and damp on this Thursday morning across Southern Colorado. Areas of fog and drizzle/flurries have been noted this morning as well from the Palmer Divide to northern Teller County, with partly to mostly cloudy skies elsewhere.

The strong post-frontal winds that we're seeing early this morning will become much weaker this afternoon, with highs today only warming into the 50s from Colorado Springs to Canon City to Pueblo.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 33. Windy this morning, with patchy fog and drizzle early giving way to a mostly cloudy and cool afternoon. Today's high will be more than 20 degrees cooler than yesterday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 35. After warming into the lower 80s on Wednesday, today's weather will be significantly different as we'll be cooler and much more overcast.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 38. After a warm and windy start to the week, our forecast does a 180 today as we'll see a much cooler and cloudier day in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 49; Low: 28. Morning fog and flurries will give way to a cool and cloudy Thursday, with a slight chance of an afternoon rain or snow shower in Teller County today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Areas of fog and drizzle this morning will give way to a cool and cloudy afternoon, with a slight chance of rain or snow shower in northern El Paso County today.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Mostly cloudy skies this morning will give way to a mostly sunny afternoon and comfortable afternoon temperatures, with highs today warming into the 50s and lower 60s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. A mostly cloudy to partly cloudy Thursday for the southern I-25 corridor, with a slight chance of a shower in parts of Huerfano County this afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Other than an isolated rain or snow shower this afternoon, we're looking at a windy afternoon with gusts up around 45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

After a dry start to the month of April in Southern Colorado, at long last we'll see a change to this pattern, with the chance for a rain shower or thunderstorm by late Friday afternoon or early evening. During the overnight hours, a rain-snow mix, or changeover to all snow will occur in the Pikes Peak Region.

A wintry mix of rain and snow showers will continue on Saturday, with a small break in the action during the morning hours before more showers Saturday afternoon and evening. Saturday's high will be unseasonably cold, only warming into the upper 40s.

Partly cloudy skies will return from Sunday to Monday as highs climb into the upper 60s in Colorado Springs on Sunday and the 70s on Monday.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

