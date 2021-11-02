Damp and dreary weather returns Tuesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Increasing clouds and light easterly winds will deepen up the cloud cover tonight, with areas of fog developing after midnight. In addition to the fog, patchy drizzle and freezing drizzle will be possible across the Palmer Divide and eastern Plains. Temperatures tonight will cool down to the 20s and 30s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 30; High: 42. Morning fog and drizzle Tuesday will be followed by the chance for rain showers during the afternoon and evening hours. Since snow levels should stay near 7,000 feet, most of what falls in town should be liquid precipitation.

PUEBLO: Low: 31; High: 47. Cold and cloudy on Tuesday, with areas of fog and drizzle early giving way to increasing chances for rain showers by the afternoon and evening.

CANON CITY: Low: 35; High: 45. Break out the jackets and rain gear on Tuesday as an active day of weather is expected. Morning drizzle and fog early, with the potential for afternoon and evening rain showers to follow.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 28; High: 40. Overcast skies and colder than average highs for Teller County on Tuesday, with snow showers expected to increase by the afternoon. A slushy 1-2" of snow is possible in some areas.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s. Cold, gray and unsettled on Tuesday. During the morning hours, there's the potential for freezing drizzle over Monument Hill. As moisture increases by the afternoon, a changeover from rain to snow is possible, with up to 1" of accumulation over grassy areas.

PLAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s. Drizzle in the morning will give way to a weak storm that should bring enough moisture to spread some rain showers into the region during the afternoon, evening and overnight hours.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. Cloudy skies and chilly highs for our Tuesday, with the potential for late afternoon and evening showers across the southern I-25 corridor.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. Snow is expected in the mountains on Tuesday, with Winter Weather Advisories in effect for the central and northern mountains through 9 am Wednesday, including the I-70 corridor. In the advised area, 5-12" of snow could fall, which is likely to impact drivers.

Extended Outlook:

By early Wednesday morning, most of the rain and snow should be pretty far to the south of the Pikes Peak Region. Additional snow showers will be possible over the mountains during the day, with some precipitation also possible over the southeast Plains. High pressure rebuilds late in the week, with warming highs and sunshine aplenty. A sneak peek of this weekend shows highs in the 60s and 70s, dry skies, and the potential for some stronger breezes on Saturday.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter