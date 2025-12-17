Damaging winds and high fire danger threats a double whammy on Wednesday

Today’s Forecast:

We will be on WEATHER ALERT today in Southern Colorado due to an incoming wind storm that will bring threats of damaging wind gusts to the state, as well as high fire danger to the Plains. The wind will increase this morning in the mountains, spreading east towards I-25 this afternoon. Wind gusts look to peak early this evening, with peak gusts to 60 mph for the I-25 corridor and gusts to 80 mph in the mountains.

A High Wind Warning will go into effect starting at 11 am in Teller County and the central mountains, and 2 pm for the I-25 corridor.

KOAA weather On Wednesday, a High Wind Warning has been issued for parts of Colorado

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 11 am for Southern Colorado, and continue until early this evening.

The downslope wind will warm temperatures back into the 60s and 70s on the Plains today, which is around 20-25 degrees above average. A cold front tonight may bring a rogue snow shower to Teller County. Since the front will be lacking any significant moisture, snow is not expected outside of the higher terrain.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 33. On Wednesday, both a Red Flag Warning (11 am to 6 pm) and a High Wind Warning (2 pm to 3 am Thu.) will be in effect in El Paso County. The worst of the wind will arrive this evening, with 50-60 mph wind gusts.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 29. Much like our neighbor to the north in El Paso County, Pueblo County will be under a Red Flag Warning and High Wind Warning on Wednesday. Avoid any activities that could start a spark on Wednesday as conditions will be favorable for quick-moving fires to take off.

Canon City forecast: High: 68; Low: 39. Driven by wind gusts to 60 mph, High Wind Warnings and Red Flag Warnings will make for a bad combination of weather this afternoon and evening. Secure outdoor lawn decorations this morning before the bad wind arrives.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 56; Low: 25. While not under a Red Flag Warning today, it will be extremely windy this afternoon and evening in Teller County, where peak gusts of 60-80 mph are expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. The wind will increase during the day today, peaking towards the late afternoon and evening hours. Gusts on the Palmer Divide during the evening commute could top 60 mph. A quick moving cold front tonight could bring a burst of wind-driven snow to northern El Paso County, although most of the moisture is expected over the mountains.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Warm, windy and dry weather has prompted a Red Flag Warning today on the eastern Plains. This will remain in effect from 11 am until 6 pm, with peak gusts around 35-45 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Much like our neighbors to the north, the southern I-25 corridor needs to be prepared for the potential for high fire danger and damaging wind gusts on Wednesday. Peak gusts to 60 mph will be possible this afternoon and evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. High Wind Warnings have been issued for the Sawatch and Wet Mountains on Wednesday. Peak gusts in these areas could top 70-80 mph. Gusts in the Sangres today will be closer to 50 mph. Today's storm will also bring bursts of wind-driven snow to the mountains, with the main impacts along and north of the Monach Pass.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will remain breezy to gusty, especially out east of I-25. Behind Wednesday evening's cold front, highs will drop down to the 40s and 50s on Thursday.

Another surge of wind is expected on Friday, with gusts around 40-50 mph. A return of the downslope flow will push temps back into the 60s and 70s, and along with the warm up, high fire danger conditions may be possible in parts of Southern Colorado.

Saturday will be mild and gusty, with a high in the lower 60s in Colorado Springs. Sunday will be cooler and less windy, with our high in Colorado Springs topping out in the mid 50s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.