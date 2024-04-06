Damaging winds and high fire danger in Southern Colorado on Saturday

Today’s Forecast:

Another very active weather day is ahead in southern Colorado. A cold front associated with low pressure tracking north of the state swung through early this morning. Highs today will be a solid 25 degrees cooler than yesterday. Wind is the story today. It starts gusty, it gets very windy this afternoon. A lot of concerns to talk about:

-Red Flag Warnings for Colorado Springs and points south to Trinidad, as well as the adjacent eastern Plains. 40-60 mph wind gusts, 7-10% relative humidity. Avoid outdoor burning, report smoke to emergency services, and be mindful of anything that could cause a spark (like a dragging chain on your vehicle).

KOAA Fire Weather Warnings on Saturday in Southern Colorado

-High Wind Warnings in effect now through 11:00AM Sunday for the entire I-25 corridor. These warnings do not include the eastern plains - these warnings cover the Front Range mountains and adjacent eastern plains. Winds increase all day today, sustained at 30-40 mph this afternoon, with gusts of 60-70 mph likely tonight into Sunday morning. Secure loose outdoor objects. These winds could also produce blowing dust, reducing visibility.

Meanwhile, you can expect snow in the central and western mountains today - it'll be blowing snow - with strong winds expected this afternoon.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 51; Low: 31.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 11AM Sunday

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11AM - 8PM Saturday

Very windy today in the Olympic City. Winds start off at 15-30 mph this morning increasing to 30-40 mph this afternoon with gusts to 55 mph during the day. Tonight, winds continue to increase to 30-45 mph, gusting to 80 mph west of I-25, and to 70 mph east of I-25. Secure loose outdoor objects. The wind leads to high fire danger. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Pueblo forecast: High: 56; Low: 35.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 11AM Sunday

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11AM - 8PM Saturday

The steel city is going to be the windy city today - with more high fire danger on the way. Stay weather aware today and be careful of anything that could cause a spark. West winds at 20-35 mph, gusting to 50 mph late this morning...increasing to 30-45 mph this afternoon with gusts to 60 mph. Tonight, wind gusts may top 70 mph. Secure loose outdoor objects. Partly sunny with patches of blowing dust late.

In addition, an Air Quality Alert is in place through Sunday due to the Vision Hills, and Evaraz fires.

Canon City forecast: High: 52; Low: 35.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 11AM Sunday

Very strong winds are the story later on today. This morning winds will be out of the west at 25-35 mph...they'll bump up to 30-45 mph this afternoon with 60 mph gusts leading to areas of blowing dust. Tonight winds crank up further - with 75 mph gusts possible. Secure any outdoor loose objects. Mainly cloudy skies much of the day with a stray snow shower or two possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 41; Low: 22.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 11AM Sunday

Potentially damaging winds coming to Teller County this afternoon. Gusts will be in the 60-70 mph range late this afternoon, with 80 mph gusts possible tonight. This wind will be capable of breaking tree branches and leading to potential power outages.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 11AM Sunday

Mostly cloudy, with building winds through the day. By afternoon expect 20-30 mph sustained winds, gusting to 50-60 mph. Quite a change temperature wise from yesterday's highs in the 60s. This morning's cold front and cloud cover will result in a solid 20 degree drop on the temperatures.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 11AM Sunday

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11AM - 8PM Saturday

Very high fire danger today everywhere, with unusually high fire danger in Baca and E Las Animas counties. Avoid outdoor burning and be extremely careful. If you see smoke or fire, call 911. This is going to be driven by downslope west to southwest winds at 30-45 mph gusting to 55 mph at times during the afternoon. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 47/50; Low: 31/30.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 11AM Sunday

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11AM - 8PM Saturday

Wind and fire are both concerns today. West winds this afternoon gust to 60 mph, and tonight to 70 mph with blowing dust and associated reductions in visibility possible. Mostly sunny skies.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect through 11AM Sunday

Very windy today and tonight in the high country. In most of the mountain regions, expect wind gusts of 70+ mph tonight, strongest on the eastern side of the Front Range and southern mountains.

Extended outlook forecast:

A windy start to Sunday across southern Colorado with High Wind Warnings still in place. They'll expire at 11AM as winds decrease through the day but remain breezy. Fire danger remains elevated with a Fire Weather Watch issued again for Sunday for the southern plains and southern I-25 corridor. Highs in the low 60s. By Monday, calmer weather arrives for the eclipse with lighter winds although another weak cold front early in the day means we'll only warm temps into the mid 50s. Its looking mostly cloudy right now so stay tuned for additional forecast updates from us on exactly where the best places to view the eclipse in southern Colorado may be.

A low will track to our south on Tuesday giving us the chance for a few showers. Right now, the track remains too far south for us to get major impacts. Mountain showers are likely. Temperatures remain fairly consistent through the week with highs in the 50s and a slight break from active weather.

____

