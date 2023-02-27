Damaging wind gusts this evening followed by high fire danger Monday

Tonight's Forecast:

High Wind Warnings have been allowed to expire in some areas this evening, but will continue until 9 pm for the Pueblo and Canon City areas, and last until 1 am Monday for the southern I-25 corridor and the far southeast Plains.

KOAA weather Current High Wind Warnings in place for Southern Colorado

The wind should level out some during the overnight hours, but will return once again on Monday, along with the threat for high fire danger in some areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 27; High: 54; Although slightly cooler than this past weekend, we're looking at a mild and windy start to the week for the Pikes Peak Region, with afternoon wind gusts up near 40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 27; High: 59; With the unfortunate combination of high wind and low relative humidity, we are expecting to see Red Flag Warning conditions all across Pueblo County on Monday. The warning could be expanded, but currently is set to last from noon to 5 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 32; High: 54; Much like what we saw today, the wind will play a big role in our forecast on Monday. Expect gusts in the Canon City area to reach 30-40 mph, and daytime highs to warm into the middle 50s.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 20; High: 42; A blustery and cool start to the week in Teller County, with peak westerly wind gusts by the afternoon up near 40-50 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Dry skies and more wicked winds for our Monday, with peak wind gusts up near 40-45 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s/60s; Another mild and windy late February day for the Plains of Colorado on Monday, with Red Flag Warnings in effect for Pueblo, Crowley, Otero counties, and parts of Huerano and Las Animas counties from noon to 5 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Dangerous, potentially damaging wind gusts tonight to 70 mph will be possible through early Monday morning. The rest of our day on Monday will be mild and windy, with Red Flag Warnings in effect from noon to 5 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 10s; High: 20s/30s; A cold and blustery start to the week for the mountains of Southern Colorado, with peak afternoon wind gusts expected to hit 40-50 mph. A few light snow showers will also be possible over the Sangres during the afternoon hours.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another burst of some very strong wind will make headlines in Southern Colorado on Tuesday. With the potential for wind gusts to reach 60+ mph during the day, I wouldn't be surprised to see more High Wind Warnings issued for the state.

Following days of strong and gusty wind will come our next chance for snow Wednesday evening, with a rain/snow mix possible for the Plains. Snow showers may linger into Thursday morning, but that's not all for Southern Colorado as we're looking at another possible snow maker by Friday evening. Lots of active weather this week, so stay tuned!

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

