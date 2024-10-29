Damaging wind gusts & high fire danger threats on Tuesday

Today’s Forecast:

A vigorous area of low pressure moving through the Great Basin this morning will bring the potential for a very windy afternoon to Southern Colorado. Southwesterly winds will really start to pick up after 10 am, when a High Wind Warning will go into effect for Pueblo County, the Arkansas Rivery Valley and southeastern Plains. Damaging wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible in these areas.

KOAA weather High Wind Warning for Pueblo County and the southeastern Plains — 10/29/24

Low humidity in the teens along with the wind will bring widespread Red Flag Warnings to areas along and east of the I-25 corridor today. Even with slightly higher relative humidity, the wind and dry fuels will bring a significant fire threat to our forecast today.

Temperature wise...highs today will range from the 40s and 50s in the mountains to the 70s and 80s on the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 70; Low: 32. Another Red Flag Warning will go into effect for El Paso County today starting at 11 am. Wind gusts will be significantly stronger across the region, with peak gusts this afternoon up around 50 mph in the lower elevations of the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 76; Low: 33. A busy day for Pueblo County, with both a High Wind Warning and a Red Flag Warning in effect from late this morning until 6 pm. Damaging wind gusts to 60 mph will be possible today.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 36. An incoming storm will bring the potential for wind gusts to top 50 mph in eastern Fremont County on Tuesday, with blowing dust a possibility due to the strong winds.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 22. With the Highland Lake Fire burning just to the northwest of Divide this morning, the weather will need watched closely as the wind picks up in intensity throughout the morning hours. Peak gusts in Teller County this afternoon look to top 50-60 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s/30s. A very windy and dry Tuesday will bring an increased threat of high fire danger conditions to our forecast today. Make sure to avoid outdoor burning, as well as any activities this could create a spark as wind gusts this afternoon could top 50 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. A High Wind Warning and Red Flag Warning will go into effect late this morning on the eastern Plains. Wind gusts in some areas could top 60 mph, with blowing dust and sand also a concern due to the high winds.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s. Much like the eastern Plains and southern I-25 corridor, we'll see both a Red Flag Warning and a High Wind Warning in effect on Tuesday starting late this morning. Peak in wind prone areas on the eastern slopes could hit 60 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 10s/20s. Gusts to 70 mph will be possible in the mountains today, with periods of snow through the afternoon areas, especially for areas closest to the Continental Divide. Snow should taper off this afternoon before another round moves in late this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

The wind will weaken significantly this evening, leading to a much colder night in the lower 30s in Colorado Springs. A Wednesday morning cold front will bring some cooler and unsettled changes to our forecast. Moisture will spill in from the north, with some light rain and snow showers on Wednesday. A few inches of snow accumulation will be possible from Teller County to the Palmer Divide. In the Springs, a light dusting will be possible, especially on the north and west sides of downtown. Highs Wednesday will only warm into the 40s, followed by 20s Wednesday night.

Halloween looks sunny and dry, with mid 50s for daytime highs. We'll see lower to middle 60s make a comeback Friday and this weekend in Colorado Springs, with dry skies likely through at least Sunday afternoon.

