Damaging hail, flash flooding possible Thursday in Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We will be under Weather Alert today as severe thunderstorms are expected to increase in both coverage and strength. Storms will start to fire off over the mountains as early as 11 am to noon, reaching the I-25 corridor by early afternoon. Large hail, damaging wind gusts, flooding and tornadoes will all be possible through sunset this evening. After sunset, storms will lose some intensity, but heavy rain will remain a threat across the eastern Plains.

A Flood Watch for the eastern Plains will remain in effect from 2 pm today until 2 am Friday.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 81; Low: 57. Storms will begin to initiate in the Pikes Peak Region between noon and 1 pm, with the worst of our weather expected through sunset this evening. Storms today will be capable of large hail, damaging wind gusts, and even a few tornadoes. Areas east of I-25 should be on alert for the worst of the weather.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 60. Storms will reach Pueblo County starting around 1 pm, with several rounds of severe weather expected through early this evening. Large hail and strong wind gusts could do some damage today. Other risks include a threat for flooding.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 62. Although the main hail threat will be east of Canon City today, we can't rule out a few Marginally severe storms this afternoon capable of 1" hail and 60 mph wind gusts. Main threats should diminish by sunset.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 76; Low: 48. Storms will begin to fire up as early as the lunch hour in Teller County, with the threat for rain and severe weather until around sunset this evening. Storms will be capable of large hail, damaging gusts and very heavy rainfall.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Locally heavy rainfall, large hail and damaging wind gusts will be our main severe weather risks today. Storms will be most active between 1 and 8 pm.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A Level 3 (Enhanced Risk) of severe storms for the Plains today will include the potential for 2-3" hail, 70-80 mph wind gusts, flooding and tornadoes. Threats for severe weather could continue past midnight as Flood Watches will remain in effect until 2 am Friday.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. A Level 2 (Slight Risk) of severe storms will include the potential for large hail and damaging wind gusts along the southern I-25 corridor today, with locally heavy rainfall also a concern through late this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s/50s. Even with a much smaller risk of severe weather for the mountains today versus the Plains, we're still watching the potential for heavy rainfall, damaging winds gusts and quarter sized hail.

Extended outlook forecast:

Scattered thunderstorms will again be possible Friday afternoon across Southern Colorado, but should less intense and less widespread than today.

Temperature wise...Friday's highs will be the coolest of the week, topping out in the 70s and 80s. Following Friday's cool down will come a dry and warmer stretch of weather this weekend. More sizzling summer time heat will return early next week, along with the potential return of some action from the monsoon.

