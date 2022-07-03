Daily thunderstorms chances to continue through July 4th

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will be slow to dissipate tonight across Southern Colorado, but we should see some reduction in coverage beginning after sunset. In the short term, areas that we'll need to watch closely include parts of Fremont and Pueblo counties, where a Flash Flood Warning is in effect until 8 pm.

A Flash Flood Warning is now in effect until 8 pm for parts of Fremont and Pueblo counties. Slow moving storms may lead to flooding of creeks, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.



If you encounter flooded roadways, turn around! #cowx pic.twitter.com/hG2OTsONsf — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) July 2, 2022

After midnight, the best chances for heavy rain will be across the mountains, as well as Las Animas and Baca counties, where some storms could linger well into the overnight hours.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 59; High: 86; A near carbon copy of today, Sunday's forecast over the Pikes Peak Region will feature increasing clouds during the day, and the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms for the afternoon and evening hours. With better dynamics in place, there's a slight chance of seeing a severe storm pop up over El Paso County.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 92; Partly cloudy skies, with scattered thunderstorms possible for both the afternoon and evening hours. If you hear thunder roar, remember to head indoors.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 88; Warm, summer-like weather on Sunday, with dry skies early giving way to scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some thunderstorms could linger through late Sunday night.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 75; We'll start out under mostly dry skies before turning to another round of showers and thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening, with heavy downpours, gusty winds and dangerous lightning the main hazards.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Typical summer-time weather will continue on Sunday, and much like what we saw today, afternoon showers and thunderstorms will return to the forecast along and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; Hot, with a few isolated thunderstorms across the Plains on Sunday. The best chances tomorrow will be close to the interstate, with drier conditions likely closer to the Kansas border.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s; Summer heat and summer-time thunderstorms will return to our forecast again on Sunday, with dry skies early before turning stormy for the afternoon and evening hours.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Clearer conditions during the morning hours will give way to scattered afternoon and early evening thunderstorms over the mountains. If you're going to be hiking or camping in the high country, make sure to have a safe place to go in case lightning develops.

Extended outlook forecast:

Storm chances will be slightly lower by Independence Day, with a good looking start to the day on tap for Southern Colorado. Skies will darker some by the afternoon, with showers and thunderstorms more widespread over the mountains, and more on the isolated side for the Plains. Most of the storms that develop Monday afternoon and evening are likely to stay along and west of I-25. By fireworks time, we'll only have to worry about a few lingering showers, but the threat for lightning should be gone.

Drier skies are likely Tuesday for the Plains before another surge of monsoon moisture develops late this week. Temperatures will be cooler than average from Wednesday to Friday, with daily storm chances for most areas.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.