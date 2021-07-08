Watch
Daily record high temperatures likely on Friday

Larry Marr
Posted at 5:25 PM, Jul 08, 2021
Tonight's Forecast:
This evening will be mild and clear across southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 62; High: 96. Hot day with a low chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. The current record stands at 96.

PUEBLO: Low: 62; High: 103. Very hot with a low chance for an afternoon thunderstorm. The current record stands at 102.

CANON CITY: Low: 65; High: 100. Hot day with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 54; High: 84. Very warm with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 90s. Very warm with a low chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

PLAINS: Low: 60s; High: 100s. Very hot with 100s quite common and a very low chance for an afternoon thunderstorm.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 60s; High: 90s. Mid-90s with a chance of thunderstorms in the afternoon.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Very warm with spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

Extended Outlook:
A windy cold front will arrive on Saturday, leaving temperatures about 10-15 degrees cooler than Friday.

