Daily afternoon thunderstorms linger this week before a sunny and hot weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Rain and thunderstorms will linger tonight before dissipating between 10 pm and 2 am. Overnight will be mostly cloudy. The sun will peek out in the morning and temperatures will rise to seasonable levels on Wednesday before more afternoon thunderstorms.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 83;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with afternoon and evening thunderstorms possible.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 62; High: 91;

Sunshine and warmth early on, then clouds and storm chance increase in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 64; High: 87;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 73;

It will be partly cloudy and mild in the morning before thunderstorms develop in the afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 56; High: 78;

Partly cloudy and warm for the first part of the day before showers and thunderstorms develop in the afternoon once again.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s-60s; High: 80s-90s;

Partly cloudy on Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s. Widely scattered thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 59/58; High: 84/85;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with dry weather in the morning and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s-50s; High: 70s-80s;

Another day which begins dry before scattered rain and thunderstorms develop by the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday, the storms will favor the mountains in the afternoon and then move into the plains through the evening. Friday we will see more mountain storms, and isolated showers could make it the the plains. But Friday will bring less storms overall, signaling a drying trend that lasts through the weekend. Weekend temperatures will be toasty, in the 80s to 100s.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.