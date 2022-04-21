Critical to extreme fire behavior likely through Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Gusty winds will continue this evening through sunset as Red Flag Warnings remain in place across a large part of Southern Colorado through 8 pm. The overnight hours will be partly cloudy and breezy, with near seasonal temperatures.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 75; Mostly sunny and breezy once again on Thursday. Fire danger threat will remain elevated ahead of a much bigger threat come Friday.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 43; High: 81; Easterly winds should keep our humidity slightly higher on Thursday, helping to keep fire danger levels from turning critical. As of 7 pm Wednesday, Red Flag Warnings have been not been issued for tomorrow, but that could change, so stay tuned.

Canon City forecast: Low: 44; High: 80; Dry, warm and gusty on Thursday, with more Red Flag Warnings returning to Fremont County starting at noon.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 36; High: 67; A nice southerly breeze over Teller County on Thursday will keep humidity levels a litle higher than today, and should be enough to keep Red Flag Warnings away for at least an afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Partly sunny, warm and gusty on Thursday. Even though the wind will continue to factor into the forecast, Red Flag Warnings aren't expected tomorrow due to an influx of lower level moisture.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; Most of the Plains will see a break from the critical fire danger on Thursday, with Red Flag Warnings for now only extending into Las Animas County. Unseasonable warmth will remain however, with highs topping out in the 70s and 80s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s; No break on Thursday from the almost daily onslaught of Red Flag Warnings as our forecast is calling for another dry, warm and windy afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 50s; Our state's southeastern mountains will remain on fire alert, with another day of Red Flag Warnings for the Sangres, Wets, and adjacent mountain valleys.

Extended outlook forecast:

Extreme fire danger is expected region-wide by Friday due to an extremely windy and dry day of weather. Peak gusts of 45-55 mph will be possible along the interstate, with gusts over 60 mph for the eastern Plains. Along with the wind, relative humidity values during the afternoon could spend several hours down in the single digits.

It will remain windy through Saturday, with some potential rain and snow showers set to move through Southern Colorado this weekend. While it doesn't look like much, we're eager to at least see some moisture after an extremely dry start to the month of April.

