Critical fire weather threats throughout Southern Colorado on Monday

An uptick in the wind today will lead to both the potential for damaging wind gusts in some areas, as well as widespread high fire danger threats. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect at 10 am and continue until 6 pm for areas along and east of I-25.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warnings on Monday, February 26, 2024, for areas along and east of I-25

Gusts in the Pikes Peak Region today will range between 40-50 mph, with the peak hours of the worst wind expected from late this morning through 4-5 pm. The strongest gusts today will favor Pueblo County and areas south of Highway 50, as well as the San Luis Valley. Damaging wind gusts of 60-65 mph will be the main story in these areas, and along with high fire danger threats, blowing dust is likely due to the strength of today's wind.

KOAA weather High Wind Warning on Monday, February 26, 2024

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 68; Low: 39. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect starting at 10 am for El Paso County. With two fires already burning in the county, please remember to avoid outdoor burning on any and all Red Flag Warning days. Peak gusts 40-50 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 39. A windy and warm Monday on tap for Pueblo, with our area going under both a Red Flag Warning and a High Wind Warning by late this morning. Peak gusts of 50-60 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 42. Due to higher relative humidity than areas to our east, Fremont County will not see widespread Red Flag Warning conditions met today. However, it will be windy and with the potential for gusts to 50 mph, outdoor burning should be avoided county-wide today.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 52; Low: 27. We're expecting a windy and mild start to the work week in Woodland Park and Teller County, where gusts of 50-60 mph will be possible today. Although Red Flag Warnings have not been issued in Teller County, outdoor burning should be put on hold.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. A mild and windy day, with high fire danger continuing on Monday over and near the Palmer Divide. Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 10 am until 6 pm, with peak gusts up near 50 mph in some areas.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. High winds and high fire danger will be a concerning combination on Monday on the Plains. Gusts today in some areas could top 60 mph. Remember to avoid outdoor burning on Red Flag Warning days.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Red Flag Warnings and High Wind Warnings will both go into effect later this morning and won't be allowed to expire until at least 6 pm. With peak gusts up to 60 mph today, our main weather threats will include high fire danger, blowing dust, downed trees and possible downed power lines.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s/40s; Low: 10s/20s. With snow on the ground this time of the year in the mountains, we're not overly concerned with fire danger threats for now, but we are concerned about the potential for damaging wind gusts. Peak gusts of 70-80 mph will be possible today in the high country. Snow will begin to develop tonight in the Sangres and Wets, with heavy snow and very strong winds expected on Tuesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will start out windy as the westerly flow remains quite strong during the morning hours. Gusts to 50 mph will be possible in the Pikes Peak, with gusts up over 60 mph Tuesday morning along and south of Highway 50. A cold front will drop in from the north, reaching Monument Hill well before the lunch hour. This will shift our wind direction out of the north, allowing for temperatures to plummet into the afternoon hours. Gusty northerly winds along with Pikes Peak Region snow showers will bring us an unsettled Tuesday afternoon and evening. A rain-snow mix will be possible elsewhere late on Tuesday.

Snow amounts look to stay around 1" in Colorado Springs, with 1-3" possible up towards Monument Hill. Tuesday night will be cold, and after a chilly day on Wednesday, highs will rebound quite nicely by the end of the work week.

