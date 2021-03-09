Critical fire weather conditions through the middle of the week

Tonight's Forecast:

Clearing skies and weakening winds will make for a pretty nice night across Southern Colorado. The lingering downslope flow coming off of the mountains will keep overnight lows on the mild side, with most areas outside of the mountains staying above freezing.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 36; High: 67. Tuesday will be a near carbon copy of Monday's weather, but I think a little windier during the afternoon. With highs in the upper 60s, daytime highs will be nearly 15-20 degrees above average.

PUEBLO: Low: 34; High: 73. After nearly setting a new record high on Monday, Tuesday will be just about as warm as highs climb into the lower 70s. Our weather will also be dry and windy, with critical fire weather conditions expected.

CANON CITY: Low: 39; High: 70. Even though we aren't expecting Red Flag Warnings for Fremont County on Tuesday, it will still be a windy, dry and unseasonably warm day.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 32; High: 53. Monday's mild and breezy weather will continue on Tuesday as highs will top out in the 50s across most of Teller County.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Tuesday's forecast will bring sunshine aplenty and mild highs to northern El Paso County, with elevated fire weather conditions possible.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s. Sunshine and 70s, a winning combination anytime of the year, but especially in March in Colorado. The downside to the forecast will be the wind and low humidity, which has prompted another Rd Flag Warning for Tuesday afternoon.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s; High: 60s. Windy and mild, with another Red Flag Warning set to commence at 11 am due to high fire danger in the forecast.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s Lots of sunshine will prevail over the mountains of Southern Colorado on Tuesday, but the wind will also be blowing around quite a bit. Peak gusts to 45 mph will be possible.

Extended Outlook:

Wednesday's highs will be about 10-12 degrees cooler as the start of a cool down begins. While cooler, it will remain windy, with high fire danger likely through the middle of the week. At the same time, a powerful storm will move into California and begin to make its move towards Colorado. Details are far from clear this far out, but most modeling points to a high impact event for Southern Colorado from Friday through the start of the weekend. Early estimates are favoring more than a foot of snow along the I-25 corridor. Stay tuned for details from First Alert 5.

