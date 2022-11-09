Critical fire weather conditions for the Plains on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

With today's Red Flag Warnings allowed to expire at 5 pm, we're looking at weakening wind speeds across much of the region tonight. Areas that remain gusty will be the mountains and mountain valley. These higher elevation areas could see 45-55 mph gusts in response to an intense storm system moving inland over California. Outside of the mountains, it will be a breezy and mild night, with overnight lows only cooling down to the 30s and 40s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 38; High: 66; While it won't be as warm as today, Wednesday's forecast will still feature above average temperatures. Although those warm temperatures will be nice, the big story will be 35-45 mph wind gusts, and another Red Flag Warning day.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 36; High: 74; We're looking at another warm and windy day for the Steel City, with peak afternoon wind gusts around 40-50 mph. Red Flag Warnings will go back into effect starting at 11 am.

Canon City forecast: Low: 42; High: 72; Because relative humidity will be slightly higher on Wednesday here in Fremont County versus what we'll see across the eastern Plains, Red Flag Warnings are not expected at this time. That said, the potential for 40 mph gusts will make for a windy November day.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 57; Wednesday will be a shingle shaker for Teller County, with very strong southwesterly wind gusts that could top 50-55 mph in some areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s; Windy, with areas of blowing dust possible on Wednesday along and near the Palmer Divide. The combination of dry air and strong wind gusts has prompted Red Flag Warnings. These will go into effect at 11 am.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; Some of the strongest winds on Wednesday will occur across the eastern Plains, where High Wind Watches are set to go into effect at 11 am. With gusts to 60 mph, the main threats will be blowing dust and dangerous driving conditions. Also, most of the Plains will go under Red Flag Warnings starting at 11 am.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 60s/70s; Wednesday should be the last really windy day of the week before we see our first real taste of winter (temperature wise) this season. Gusts on Wednesday could top 50-60 mph, with Red Flag Warnings set to go into effect at 11 am.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; A mild and windy day for the mountains of Southern Colorado, and with the potential for 55-65 mph wind gusts during the day, travel could be difficult across some high mountain passes. A cold front Wednesday night will bring some light accumulations to areas around the Continental Divide, with accumulating snow much less likely from the Sangres to the Wets.

Extended outlook forecast:

Behind Wednesday night's cold front will come a breezy and significantly cooler day on Thursday, with highs only warming into the 30s, 40s and 50s. Friday will be even colder, with 30s for daytime highs for the Pikes Peak Region. We can expect some recovery by the weekend, but not enough to bring us back to "normal" for this time of the year.

The other big story will be just how cold it will get at night during this cold snap. Colorado Springs, Pueblo and even Canon City should see lows in the teens for the first time this season, and Woodland Park could see a few nights down in the single digits.

