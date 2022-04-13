Critical fire weather conditions expected to return on Wednesday

Tonight's Forecast:

Red Flag Warnings will continue through 8 pm across all of Southern Colorado, and today's grass fires confirmation of these dry, windy and dangerous weather conditions. High Wind Warnings have been dropped from El Paso and Teller counties, but continue from Pueblo County south to the state line, and east into the Plains until 8 pm.

Later this evening, the winds will weaken and shift to the north as a cold front drops into Southern Colorado. With weaker winds and higher relative humidity, our current fire weather threat should see some improvement into Wednesday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 24; High: 44; On Wednesday, we'll see a windy and cooler mix of sun and clouds across the Pikes Peak Region. With lowering humidity during the day and peak gusts to 40 mph, Red Flag Warnings are expected to return starting at noon.

KOAA weather Red Flag Warning issued for parts of Southern Colorado for Wednesday, April 13th

Pueblo forecast: Low: 26; High: 50; Windy and much cooler on Wednesday. Red Flag Warnings unfortunately will return with high fire danger back for the afternoon hours due to single digit relative humidity and 40 mph wind gusts.

Canon City forecast: Low: 27; High: 48; In Canon City, we'll be just outside the reach of tomorrow's Red Flag Warning, mainly due to slightly higher humidities. The wind will still be strong, and it will be blustery across the region, with 30-40 mph gusts possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 16; High: 36; Cold and windy on Wednesday, with the possibility of a passing morning snow shower. Red Flag Warnings have not been issued for Teller County on Wednesday, but with the forecast indicating the potential for gusts up to 45 mph, please be vigilant.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; On top of a much colder day on Wednesday, Red Flag Warnings will return to northern El Paso County starting at noon. Potential peak wind gusts could reach 30-40 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s/50s; Red Flag Warnings will return to the Plains for the 9th day in a row. Afternoon wind gusts of 30-40 mph will be possible tomorrow, with the wind direction turning more west and northwesterly.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s; High: 40s; We'll dial down the wind a few notches across the southern I-25 corridor on Wednesday, but won't see it completely disappear. With wind gusts from the west to 45 mph and low relative humidity, another day of Red Flag Warnings will return starting at noon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 0s/10s; High: 20s/30s; Windy and cold on Wednesday, with a passing morning snow shower possible over the higher terrain. Light accumulations of less than an inch, with more like 1-3" for the central mountains. Afternoon wind gusts won't be as strong as today, but could still top 50 mph in some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our forecast over the next seven days will stay breezy to windy each afternoon, and dry. No sign of any real storm system to help shake up this weather pattern. Wind speeds should calm down some Thursday and Friday before ramping back up this weekend. Fire danger will remain a big concern without any moisture as grasses and other one-hour fuels remain extremely tinder and dry region-wide.

Stay safe, stay vigilant, and please avoid any outdoor burning until our situation improves.

