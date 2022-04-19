Critical fire danger Tuesday, possible extreme fire threat Friday

Tonight's Forecast:

Weakening winds this evening should allow for the Red Flag Warnings over the southern I-25 corridor, southern mountains and adjacent valleys to expire by 8 pm. Overnight low temperatures tonight will be slightly above seasonal averages, only cooling down to the 30s and 40s region-wide.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 80; A big warm-up on Tuesday will come courtesy of strengthening westerly winds. By the afternoon, 25-35 mph wind gusts coupled with very low relative humidity will bring back critical fire weather conditions to our forecast. A Red Flag Warning will be in effect from 11 am to 9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 40; High: 86; High fire danger due to increasing Chinook winds on Tuesday that will lead to a windy, dry and warm day for Pueblo County. Highs will soar well into the 80s tomorrow, fueled by 25-35 mph wind gusts.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 81; Windy, dry and warm on Tuesday thanks to another boost of strong westerly winds. Although sunny and warm, this will mean an increase in the fire weather risk as Red Flag Warnings go back into effect starting at 11 am.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 68; A mild and sunny Tuesday for Teller County, but also much windier than what we saw today. With afternoon wind gusts to 40 mph and low relative humidity, Red Flag Warnings will return to the forecast from 11 am to 9 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s; Gusty west/southwest winds will return to the forecast on Tuesday, lowering humidity during the day to below 15%. Because of the dry and windy weather conditions, Red Flag Warnings will go into effect starting at 11 am.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; A windy and dry forecast will prompt Red Flag Warnings across the Plains on Tuesday. These will go into effect at 11 am, and continue through 9 pm. Peak afternoon wind gusts of 40-50 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s/80s; Windy and much warmer on Tuesday, with another Red Flag Warning set to go into effect at 11 am. Peak gusts across the southern I-25 corridor could top 35-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; High fire danger will return to the mountains and mountain valleys beginning at 11 am, with peak afternoon wind gusts reaching 50 mph in some areas.

Extended outlook forecast:

Breezy to gusty conditions will continue Wednesday and Thursday, with less widespread fire weather concerns for Southern Colorado. The westerlies are expected to crank once again by Friday, bringing back the potential for region-wide Red Flag Warnings. After today's cool down, temperatures throughout the rest of the week will be quite warm, topping out in the 70s and 80s.

Rain and snow chances are low for now, but do appear by the weekend. Right now, we're watching for the possibility of some much needed precipitation from Saturday evening through Monday. Not a slam dunk this far out, but worth watching.

