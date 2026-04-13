Critical fire danger returns today and Tuesday to Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Multiple fires broke out on Sunday across Southern Colorado, and today, the threat for fast-moving fires remains elevated to critical. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect for our entire coverage area at 11 am, lasting until 9 pm this evening. Wind gusts will be around 35-45 mph in most areas, with gusts over 50 mph in mountain zones. The downsloping wind will dry out our forecast area this afternoon, with relative humidity falling into the lower teens.

KOAA weather Our multi-day fire threat continues on Monday, with a Red Flag Warning in effect from 11 am to 9 pm

Today's windy and dry weather will bring us another warm day, with highs this afternoon around 10-12 degrees above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 72; Low: 40. Warm, dry and gusty weather will continue on Monday in the Pikes Peak Region. Our highs today will climb into the lower 70s, with peak gusts around 30-40 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 79; Low: 39. High temperatures will be similar to what we saw on Sunday, with today's warmth driven by downslope wind. Gusts today in the Pueblo area are expected to range between 30-40 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 76; Low: 41. A Red Flag Warning will go into effect today at 11 am, lasting until 9 pm. Wind gusts today are expected to exceed 30-35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 31. The work week will begin mild and windy, with a Red Flag Warning in effect today from 11 am to 9 pm. Peak gusts in Teller County are likely to top 40 mph in some areas.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Monday's forecast will be a lot like what we saw yesterday. It will be windy, dry and warm on Monday, with our highs today warming into the upper 60s and very low 70s.

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. Fire danger will remain elevated to critical on Monday, thanks to an increase in southwesterly wind this afternoon. Red Flag Warnings will remain in effect today from 11 am to 9 pm.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. The wind will be quite strong this afternoon into parts of Huerfano and Las Animas counties. Some areas could see gusts top 45 mph. A Red Flag Warning will remain in effect today from 11 am to 9 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. The mountains and mountain valleys will also kick off the week under a Red Flag Warning. Gusts in the mountain zones will range between 40-50 mph. By this evening, a slight chance of a rain or snow shower will be possible. Chances for precipitation will be higher in the Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another Red Flag Warning has already been issued for tomorrow, in effect from 11 am to 8 pm. Wind gusts in Colorado Springs will reach speeds in excess of 30 mph during the afternoon hours, with much stronger gusts Tuesday afternoon south of Highway 50. During the day on Tuesday, a cold front will move in from the north, dropping highs down to the 60s and 70s on the Plains. A trough of low pressure will also push into the state towards the evening hours. While most of the rain and snow will fall in the mountains and northern Colorado, it's possible that we could see some showers in parts of Teller and El Paso counties Tuesday evening, especially around Monument Hill. The southeastern Plains should stay dry.

Dry and breezy weather will follow on Wednesday, with our high in the Springs warming back into the middle 60s. Highs will soar back into the 70s on Thursday, driven by stronger wind and more potential fire danger. The wind will remain strong on Friday, but some changes are on the horizon...

A stronger and colder storm may bring us some rain and snow showers by Friday night. It's a little too soon to nail down those specifics, but we'll continue to track it throughout the work week and keep you posted here and on-air on KOAA 5.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.