Crisp tonight and beautiful Saturday ahead of a major storm system

Tonight's Forecast:

A few patchy clouds are likely early tonight, mainly over the mountains with a few drifting off into the plains. Winds will remain light too - which means a quick 10-15 degree temperature drop in the hour after sunset tonight for most of us.

You'll want a light layer for evening plans with temperatures in the 40s from 8PM-11PM. Eventually, lows for most tonight will fall to the 30s. Freezing heights tonight will be at a notch above 7,500 feet.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 72;

Calm, comfortable and mainly clear tonight aside from some Pikes Peak summit level clouds early in the evening. South winds at 5-10 mph. The light wind and clear skies means a predictably fast Colorado cooldown after sunset. Lows stay above freezing but it'll be a close shave in the northern part of the city.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 37; High: 78;

Calm skies tonight - clear with light barely noticeable wind. However, because wind will be out of the southwest (even if light), temperature drops tonight will be moderated due to the downslope.

Canon City forecast: Low: 35; High: 75;

Mostly clear skies tonight with west winds at 5-10 mph overnight. Otherwise - no major weather concerns. The pattern in the next 36 hours is calm and pleasant other than some afternoon clouds tomorrow.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 30; High: 65;

Mostly clear. Southwest winds at 5-15 mph. Overall - comfortable and pleasant.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Clear skies and chilly lows tonight - below freezing or near freezing. This may lead to pockets of AM frost, so cover sensitive plants. Southeast winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s;

Mostly clear. South winds at 5-10 mph. Lows should remain above freezing.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/39; High: 73;

Mostly clear with southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s;

Mostly clear with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s - with a freezing level of around 7,500 feet (technically 7700 feet). Southwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

If you are a fan of sunshine, light winds, and tee shirt temperatures - Saturday is your day. A short lasting ridge of high pressure will lead to an absolutely gorgeous outdoor day with highs in the 70s for most of southern Colorado and mid-60s in Teller County.

A few storms are possible in the southern and central mountains Saturday afternoon and evening - and a shower is possible in the western sections of the Arkansas River Valley.

Sunday starts clear with clouds increasing in the afternoon. Expect widespread mountain storms, and isolated storms along the Front Range, mainly late in the afternoon and evening.

Monday and Tuesday will both be wet with pockets of strong thunderstorms Monday, and heavy rain Tuesday. In the foothills and mountains, this moisture will lead to heavy snow on Tuesday. Additional storms persist on Wednesday afternoon. It will remain unsettled all week in the mountains but the end of the week should dry out in the plains.

____

